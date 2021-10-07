Cambridge recently lost one of those people every community comes to rely on: The person who is always there to do the small tasks, whether it is mowing and string-trimming around trailheads or calling the local columnist with the details of the annual Memorial Day observance. Those are only two of the many, many ways Howard Callihan served this community since he moved here in the late 1990s with his wife Cindy and their grandchildren.
I first got to know Howard and Cindy through their granddaughter, who was in the same first-grade class as my daughter. The longer I knew Howard, the more I appreciated and enjoyed his insights and his conversation. He will be much missed. My condolences go out to his family.
One of the organizations Howard served diligently is the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. The church holds its annual fall craft show on Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. According to Sue Perry, plenty of new crafters will be on hand. As is traditional, a soup and sandwich lunch will be available at noon. If you have questions or would like more information, contact sueperry@myfairpoint.net.
•••
If you have trouble reading, whether that problem is the weight of a printed book or vision issues that make reading standard printed books difficult, the ABLE library is there for you. ABLE stands for audio, braille, large print and electronic books. Housed at the Vermont State Library, this network library connects patrons of all ages with a wide variety of book formats as well as audio-described DVDs. Services are free to qualifying Vermonters, who need to apply at libraries.vermont.gov/able_library/application. For more information or assistance, contact library staff at lib.ablelibrary@vermont.gov or call 802-636-0020 or 1-800-479-1711.
The Varnum Memorial Library continues its Tuesday morning senior programs in October, from 9-10 a.m. The theme for Oct. 12 is Hispanic Heritage Month; for Oct. 19, mental health and wellness; and for Oct. 26, things that go bump in the night. RSVP to Lesley Nase at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 16, the Varnum invites all volunteers to help with fall clean-up and building maintenance from 9 a.m.-noon. The tasks range from trim gluing to small painting tasks, leaf raking and the removal of a brush pile. You may email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com or simply stop by when you can. Your help will be most appreciated.
•••
This past weekend’s weather may have been too wet to make getting out to enjoy the Krusch Nature Preserve enjoyable, but members of the steering committee will also be on hand to greet visitors this coming weekend, Oct. 9-10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The 12-vehicle capacity in the parking lot means carpooling is encouraged when possible.
If meeting the steering committee that has shepherded the preserve to completion isn’t enticement enough, consider signing up for the Oct. 10 walk with a Vermont master naturalist from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Committee, this outing offers a look at fall trees and an exploration of the stories they tell about a landscape. All ages are welcome. RSVP by visiting forms.gle/TMPQCojhdFKZ6ZAf7.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Unless I’m over in Peacham taking apart a no-longer-tunable upright piano.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
