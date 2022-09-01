I know for many the first sign of fall is the appearance of the now ubiquitous pumpkin spice whatever. For me, the first sign is the appearance of apples on farmstands. Last week, when I was picking up the last batch of peaches at Slice of Earth in Wolcott, I noticed Zestars on the shelf.
This early apple is apparently like Honey Crisp, and if you live in Cambridge you don’t have to travel farther than Bartlett Hill to pick your own. The new owners of Howard and Peg Davis’s Peggy’s Orchard are continuing the pick-your-own tradition at 27 Palker Lane, off Bartlett Hill Road. The hours look to be weekends, but if you want to confirm, email toni.martindell@gmail.com.
Another tradition has returned as well, although its location has moved. Mount Mansfield Post #35 of the American Legion will now meet at the Eagles’ Club on Route 109. Their next meeting will be Sept. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to veterans and members of Post 35 only. Following a discussion with candidates Lucy Boyden and Rebecca Pitre, a regular meeting will be held. If you are a veteran and are interested in more information about Post #35 or the American Legion, email the current commander, Charles Guyette, at guyette76@hotmail.com.
•••
A deep dive into the minutes of the Cambridge Trail Committee makes it clear how much is going on in town in that department. One item stands out as a public safety feature. Rail trail construction is happening between Route 109 in Cambridge and Fairfield. While it is scheduled for completion by November, work is slowed when cyclists, walkers and runners use that section of trail during construction hours. Please stay off that section of trail and use the almost 17 and a half miles between Cambridge and Morrisville that are finished.
It’s so nice to see the schedule at the Cambridge Community Center filling with classes. In addition to tai chi offerings three times a week, yoga has joined the roster. Kali Brgant offers a by-donation “Self-Love Yoga Flow” on Tuesdays from 9:15-10 a.m. This moderate class should be accessible to all levels. A donation of $10 is suggested. Participants should bring their own mats and props.
•••
The Cambridge Food Shelf could use our help in stocking its shelves with the following food items: canned fruit of all kinds, condiments, baked beans, dry cereal, hot cereal, hearty soups, dry spaghetti and canned pastas. Non-food items the food shelf could use include shampoo, toothpaste, dental floss, bar soap, deodorant, hand soap, diapers sizes 4 to 6, toilet paper, paper towels and laundry pods or laundry detergent. Items may be dropped off at the site, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, during operating hours, which are Tuesdays 1-7 p.m. Collection boxes are also available at the Union Bank and the Varnum Memorial Library, both in Jeffersonville.
Thanks to generous donations, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville has plenty gathered for its Labor Day weekend tag sale. That sale will be held Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
As a reminder, I have an early deadline next week and would like any items anyone has for me to share by 5 p.m. on Thursday. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
