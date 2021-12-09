The Cambridge Food Shelf recently changed its hours. It will no longer be open on Mondays. On Tuesdays it will now be open from 1-7 p.m.
If you would like to include the Cambridge Food Shelf in your end-of-year giving, checks can be sent to Cambridge Food Shelf, P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
The Cambridge Planning Commission recently announced an opening. Anyone interested in serving on the commission is invited to attend the meeting on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Town Offices in Jeffersonville. If you would prefer to attend by Zoom, go to the town’s website at cambridge.vermont.gov and visit the document center, scrolling to the planning commission and choosing agendas. The link will be in the meeting agenda. The commission’s current efforts are devoted to writing an enhanced energy plan for the town, searching for an administrative officer for the Development Review Board and Floodplain Board of Adjustment, and endorsing the town becoming involved in a grant application to study barriers communities have around child care. If you have questions, contact planning@cambridgevt.org for information.
•••
Students at Cambridge Elementary School had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 17. The second dose will be offered on Dec. 8. In case you were wondering, according to the state’s Nov. 29 school report, Cambridge Elementary had three cases reported in the prior seven days and was the only school in Lamoille North with cases listed on that week’s report. The total number of cases for the school year at Cambridge Elementary was 13, while Johnson has 10, Hyde Park four and Eden and Waterville with two each.
•••
Festive events are coming up. On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville hosts its annual craft and cookie sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Local vendors and crafters will offer a wide variety of Christmas gift ideas. In addition to home-baked cookies, homemade soup and sandwiches will be available for purchase at lunch time. If you’re going to be in town, this is a lovely way to enjoy some Christmas spirit.
December 11 is also the date for the second annual holiday parade, starting in the late afternoon or early evening. The route will travel from the roundabout in Jeffersonville to School Street, Carlton Avenue to Main Street to Depot Street to Maple Street to Church Street to the Upper Valley Road. From there, the parade will circle Jeff Heights, returning to the Upper Valley Road, to Church Street, taking that to Route 15 to Cambridge Village and then down North Main Street to Route 15 for the return to Jeffersonville. Last year’s parade was one of the bright spots, in all sense of the word, of the season, so it’s lovely to see it return.
If you have anything to add to the parade, you are more than welcome. Organizers Rodney and Tammie Kelley are the folks to contact. You can reach Rodney at 802-759-8426 and Tammie at 802-760-9403 but call them before Dec. 11.
The Christmas coffeehouse follows the next Saturday, Dec. 18. It will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville to benefit the church. In addition to songs of the season, hot drinks and goodies will be available.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, peering between my hat and my scarf.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
