Heavy, wet, white stuff still covers the ground as I write on Friday morning. I’m relieved we don’t live in Buffalo or Watertown, N.Y. Having to deal with multiple feet of snow this early in the season stopped bringing me joy about the time I hit my teens and had to shovel the driveway. On the other hand, I certainly felt a sense of accomplishment when I finally finished.
This is a good time of year to express gratitude for all the volunteer organizations who do so much for this community. These include the Scouts, 4-H, Cambridge Cares, Cambridge Community Food Shelf and Clothing Bank, Cambridge Area Rotary and the Eagles, who now also host the American Legion.
The American Legion meets the third Monday of the month at the Eagles Club on Route 109. Their next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 19. Doors open for social time at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The American Legion is open to veterans who served on active duty in the armed forces of the United States from Dec. 7, 1941, onward. For more information about the local American Legion Post 35, contact its commander, Charles Guyette, at guyette76@hotmail.com.
•••
Cambridge Christian Fellowship recently elected a new pastor, Kris Davis. He and his family will be relocating from Maine. Services at the church are on Sundays at 9 a.m.
Those new to town may be interested to know that the building that now houses the Cambridge Christian Fellowship was previously the First Congregational Church. Long ago, a Methodist church stood across the street, the third building from the corner of Railroad Street and South Main before it burned in 1931. According to the late Roberta Marsh’s “Cambridge, Vermont: Special Places, Special People,” the two congregations in Cambridge Village merged.
Pre-Christmas festivities are starting to fill the calendar. The Christmas Coffee House returns to the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-6 p.m. Donations accepted for admission, drinks and goodies. The funds raised will benefit the church’s spontaneous needs fund, which helps during fires or extreme weather events. For more information, contact Annie Rheaume at Anniesingerdj@yahoo.com.
Also making a return appearance this year is the Cambridge Holiday Parade, organized by Rod Kelley. This year’s parade in Jeffersonville will be Saturday Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. The community is invited to participate and decorate vehicles, or whatever else, with lights. To participate call Rod at 802-760-8426 by Thursday, Dec. 8.
When we enter the darkest month of the year, there’s nothing like a few lights and community cheer to brighten everyone’s mood. I recall one Christmas that my family and I spent in Edinburgh, Scotland, where night arrived about 3 p.m. Light-covered rides were set up near the main drag, making everyone feel festive simply by being there.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
