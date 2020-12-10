While you are looking for holiday cards, you might also pick up a birthday card for a special someone in Cambridge: Barb Guyette turns 80 years young the day after Christmas. Her daughter and granddaughter would love to surprise her with a card shower of at least one card for every year of her life. Cards may be mailed to Barb Guyette, Attn. Nina Morel (or Erin Guyette), P.O. Box 284, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. The key word is surprise. Nina and Erin are going to do their best to keep the paper away from Barb this week. So shh!
Erin mentioned that Barb would be particularly thrilled to hear from kids who rode her bus back in the day. Barb’s welcoming smile was often the first one a new kindergarten student saw at the top of those high bus steps, and she quickly learned everyone’s name and remembered them long after they graduated from high school.
•••
The Cambridge Historical Society has some offerings for those looking to buy local, support a local nonprofit and share the memory of some local historians. “Cambridge, Vermont: Special Places, People” by the late Roberta Marsh, and “Cambridge, Vermont: From the Lens of a Camera to a Postcard” by Marsh and the late Matt Safford, are both available. Also available, from the very much still alive and active Justin Marsh and Tamra Higgins, the cookbook “Tasteful Traditions.” The historical society also has some copies of the DVD, “Once There Was a Town: Sterling, Vermont,” made a number of years ago as a collaborative effort between society and its counterparts in Johnson, Morrisville and Stowe. (Yours truly had a hand in the script, conducted interviews and helped edit the final product.)
•••
A reminder to all dog owners: Cambridge, which includes the villages of Jeffersonville and Cambridge, has a leash law. That means your dogs must be on a leash at all times when they are in public, except while at play in the dog park at the Cambridge Community Center. Additionally, when you do walk your dog, clean up after it. I raise the subject because there was a report last week of kids encountering doggie doo on the baseball field by Cambridge Elementary.
That would be a “doggie don’t,” especially at a time when kids, like the rest of us, are being encouraged to get outside.
•••
We dodged a mess of a storm this past weekend. I have friends on the coast of southern Maine who were without power for hours because the combination of winds and a mixture of rain and snow brought down lines. I was glad we didn’t lose power, because I had a chance to do some Christmas baking. Doubling the amount of ginger in the gingerbread men made for a pleasantly spicy cookie that worked well with the simple sugar glaze.
Now that I’m not teaching, and don’t have end-of-semester projects to grade, I have time to do stuff like this, and I’m going to enjoy it.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one peering between my hat and my mask, trying to see through fogged glasses.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
