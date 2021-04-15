This has been an unusually tumultuous year for the Varnum Memorial Library. In addition to the universal effects of COVID, the library has seen a significant turnover in board membership and recently accepted the resignation of the librarian. However, the new board of directors has begun to take action.
On Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m., they will hold an open meeting to discuss volunteer opportunities available to members of Cambridge. These include service on one of five committees — building, finance, publicity, programs and fundraising — created by the Crescendo Club Library Association, which owns and operates the library with support from the town. If you are interested in learning more about these committees or other volunteer opportunities, email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
The public has until April 23 to comment on Working Dog Septic’s proposal to “spread domestic stabilized septage” on a riverside field in Cambridge, off Route 104. Written comments should be sent to joshua.burns@vermont.gov or, if you’re doing it the old-fashioned way, Joshua Burns, Residuals Management, Davis Building, One National Life Drive, Montpelier VT 05620. The deadline for those comments is April 23.
This has been a busy time in town government. The minutes of the March 30 selectboard meeting reveal that the board has hired Francesca D’Elia as interim town administrator. With her hiring, Eric Boozan will be able to transition back to his position as assistant highway manager. Boozan has done an excellent job in the months he has been in the position. I can attest to that from personal experience and much appreciate the prompt and excellent guidance I received in my capacity as a board member for a local nonprofit.
Several weeks ago I mentioned that the joint transportation committee for Underhill, Jericho and Cambridge would be putting together a comprehensive survey of transit options in collaboration with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. That survey is now available at surveymonkey.com/r/WVFGW3Z.
I took it last week and it is indeed comprehensive, looking not only at bus service but also a variety of other local transportation options. In addition, those who complete the survey are entered into a drawing for one of three $50 gift cards from the Jericho Market.
If your child will turn 3 or 4 by Sept. 1, 2021, Cambridge Elementary Early Childhood Program invites you to call 802-521-4613 to make an appointment for a developmental screening to be held Monday, April 26, 5-6 p.m., or Wednesday, May 5, 11 a.m.-noon, Cambridge Elementary School. Appointments should be made no later than April 16.
The screenings themselves take approximately 60 minutes. During that time, educators interact with children to gain information about each child’s development in a number of areas. While this is going on, parents fill out a brief developmental questionnaire and also have a chance to ask questions about their child’s skills and the Cambridge Elementary preschool program.
On a different note, a bald eagle has been sighted at various locations around town. On one particular occasion, it was observed dining on rabbit. There have been no sightings at my house, but Sunday, as I was out on the deck, a red-tailed hawk flew as low over my house as I have ever seen. I suspect the crow chasing it had something to do with its lack of elevation.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Now that we’re back to spring-like weather, I’m trying to make a daily circuit of the village.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
