I noticed a change from green to rose on some of my blueberries this past week. Apparently, the birds were even more eager than I, and by the time the netting was over the bushes, those particular berries had disappeared. Other people’s berries are even earlier than mine.
Both Wandering Roots on Rushford Road and Stone Grove on Pratt Road reported their first of pick-your-own berries were ripe and both are open for picking as of this past week.
July 15 is the deadline for submitting a letter of interest in serving as a Cambridge representative on the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District for the balance of a three-year term that expires in 2025. Applicants must be legal voters in Cambridge. Letters of interest should be sent to board chair Mark Nielsen at n8942v23@yahoo.com.
July 15 is also the deadline for anyone interested in filling a vacancy on the Cambridge Elementary School Board for the balance of a three-year term that expires in 2024. Applicants for this position must also be legal voters in town. Letters of interest should be sent to board chair Mark Stebbins at mstebbins@cesvt.net.
Both vacancies are the result of Laura Miller’s resignation. Miller has accepted a position within the supervisory union, and for conflict-of-interest reasons can no longer serve. We thank her for her dedication to the board and town service through challenging times.
•••
Inflation is affecting food prices, as we all know. That means some of our neighbors need our assistance more than ever. The Cambridge Food Shelf recently published a list of current needs, including crackers, hearty soups, granola bars, cereal, cake mix, condiments and baked beans. They could also use these personal care items: toiletries of any kind, toilet paper, laundry detergent and diapers in size 5 or 6.
Items may be dropped off at the Cambridge Food Shelf on Tuesdays between 1-7 p.m., when the food shelf is open. They may also be left in the designated boxes in the lobby of the Union Bank and at the Varnum Memorial Library.
If you would rather support the food shelf financially, you may mail a check to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
•••
Now that school is out and Teens Teaching Technology are on vacation, it is helpful that the Varnum Memorial Library offers Technology Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. Bring your question or your device to the library for individual technology help and a qualified member of the staff will do their best to help you figure the issue out.
The Varnum is also hosting a CLiF Story Time with Natalie Kinsey-Warnock on Wednesday, July 20, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Cambridge Community Center. Kinsey-Warnock will share stories, and every child who participates will choose two books to keep from a wide selection of new, high-quality children’s books.
If you like to be outdoors and are interested in visual artists and their process, add Art in the Park to your calendar on Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Locally, Liane Whittum will be working in Smugglers Notch State Park. If you want to venture a bit further afield, Fiona Cooper Fenwick will be at Knight Point State Park on North Hero. In addition to being able to observe, attendees will also be able to ask questions, and an official state park interpreter will be on hand to share and answer any questions about the parks and their history.
Art in the Park is free to all visitors and is being held in conjunction with the exhibit “Parks and Recreation.”
I’ll close this week with thanks to Cheryl Vreeland and volunteer Jackie, who are keeping the Cambridge Reuse Shed open and operating. Jackie is usually there Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a great way to keep more reusable items out of the waste stream.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
