Halloween may be the spooky season, but cemeteries, and those they hold who we hold dear, are with us all year. The Cambridge Cemetery Commission recently added updated cemetery rules and regulations to the documents-on-demand portion of the Cambridge website, cambridge.vermont.gov.
General rules include provisions requiring owners to clean up after their dogs, and prohibit any glass containers for any floral or memorial items. Guidance is also provided for monuments and markers and planting.
Work continues at the Krusch Nature Preserve this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7. Meet at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road at 9 a.m. for a short orientation. Dress for the season and bring water, bug repellant, snacks, small first-aid items and the like, along with any tools you have that would be useful. The weekend’s work will be to start the last of the new trail sections, a 68-yard run that goes a bit further into the preserve. The last remaining new work will be the installation of the route that runs from the new Dragon Brook bridge toward the Cambridge Pines, a route that includes bog bridging. Questions? Email trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
Kudos to all the volunteers, who have built a collective 600 yards of new trail this year, according to a recent email from Liam Kearney.
•••
The Cambridge Food Shelf plans to provide Thanksgiving baskets to neighbors in need this year. If you are in need or know someone who is, register for the basket or encourage them to do so by visiting the food shelf in the basement of the Second Congregational Church, 16 Main St., during operating hours. The food shelf is open Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m.
The food shelf is accepting donations of the following items for its Thanksgiving baskets: stuffing mix, jars or cans of gravy, cans of sweet potatoes or yams, instant mashed potatoes, butter, cranberry sauce or brownie mix. If you have any questions, email cambridgevtfs@gmail.com or call 644-8911.
•••
Mt. Mansfield Villages, a non-profit membership organization that helps older adults stay in their homes, live independently and remain connected to their community, is looking for volunteers. They especially need drivers to transport members to and from doctor appointments, grocery stores and other places such as pharmacies. Other opportunities include computer assistance, light yard work, small in-home chores and simply providing friendly visits. For more information visit mountmansfieldvillages.org or call 802-858-5381.
The Varnum Memorial Library continues its Tuesday morning retirees and senior programs in November with a discussion of how well teen sleuths Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys have stood the test of time on Nov. 9, 9-10 a.m.
The library has also added Grab ‘n Go Popcorn and Movies on Friday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. Stop by the library for freshly popped popcorn and check out a movie from their collection. What a great way to relive the Blockbuster experience.
•••
Here’s a reminder that Mount Mansfield Post #35 of the American Legion will hold a Veterans Day dinner at the Eagles Club on Route 109 South at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Green Mountain Grillbillies will provide food for the event. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend. Post #35 members are asked to attend because there will be a meeting to vote on new officers. Anyone interested in more information about this event or membership in Post #35 should contact Charles Guyette at guyette76@hotmail.com.
While we’re talking about veterans, let’s all pause a moment on Nov. 11 to remember the veterans in our lives, particularly those community members we’ve lost recently.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
