Thanksgiving may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean gratitude has to come to an end. This week, I’m thankful for the warm weather this past Thursday morning that allowed the town road crew to do most of the installation work on the holiday ornaments that decorate Cambridge and Jeffersonville villages.
I am also grateful to what another resident has termed “the Cambridge elves” who made possible the new snowflake ornaments. They and the candles in a wreath on the pole outside the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville are truly lovely.
The previous ornaments graced us with their presence for many years, but in the past few, they had begun to show signs of wear and tear.
The Cambridge Selectboard has put out a call for members for a new town committee. The seven-member American Rescue Plan Act advisory committee will seek community input and make recommendations to the selectboard for the use of federal ARPA money. Members will serve until all required reports have been submitted to the federal government, no later than March 31, 2027.
The selectboard has set a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. to hear from interested people and to appoint committee members. All are welcome to apply, with the board encouraging people who have not previously been involved in town government to apply. If you are interested and would like more information, contact town administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere at townadmin@cambridgevt.org or 802-644-8290.
Congratulations to Cambridge Rescue, which recently announced it had received a Handtevy Pediatric System grant, the first EMS in District 4 to do so. District 4 includes Lamoille County and western Caledonia County.
Key here is that this software gives providers pediatric medication information in a timely manner, and in conjunction with this, Cambridge Rescue will have two pediatric-specific medical bags, so the service will have more rapid access to equipment designed specifically for the youngest patients. For more information, contact Nathan Pickard at npickard@cambridgerescue.com.
While we’re on the topic of vital services, the Cambridge Fire Department’s annual blood drive returns on Jan. 8, 2022. It will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire Station, 153 Church St., Jeffersonville. Last time they had to turn away walk-ins, so if you are interested in donating blood, it’s important to visit redcrossblood.org/give.html to sign up for an appointment. When you type in Jeffersonville’s zip code and scroll to Jan. 8, you’ll see the button to schedule your time.
If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, consider donating some time to deliver for Meals on Wheels. Lamoille County is one of the areas of greatest need, according to a Luke Rackers of the Central Vermont Council on Aging. You can deliver meals to homebound older adults once a month or once a week, as your schedule permits. To apply, visit cvcoa.org/volunteering.html. For more information, contact Anne Greshin, RSVP program coordinator at agreshin@cvcoa.org or 802-241-4840.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
