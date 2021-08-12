I’ll start this week with a clarification. I didn’t mean to make it sound like Cody Marsh said people should not call the town office, selectboard or administrative officer at all. It should have read that people should refrain from calling the Development Review Board and its administrative officer about the proposed RV park on Route 108. Of course, people should reach out to the town clerk, the board and the town administrator when they have questions or need information.
I’d also like to share this thought: if you have concerns about something like the proposed RV park, it’s much better to put those thoughts in writing. It gives you the opportunity to think about what, exactly, it is you want to share, it lets the recipient read your letter in a timely manner and give your words the attention they deserve, and it creates a record, whether it’s a letter using the good old U.S. Post Office, or an email. It’s all too easy for words over the phone to be misheard or misremembered later. Email addresses are available on the town directory page of the town’s website at cambridge.vermont.gov.
Those who are interested in learning more about what’s being proposed on Route 108 South are welcome to attend the Aug. 17 selectboard meeting, which will be held at the fire station. The good news is that the meeting is hybrid, both in-person and via Zoom.
The link will be posted under agendas at cambridge.vermont.gov.
•••
The Krusch Nature Preserve’s parking lot is open, and walkers and hikers are welcome to use it and to access the trail. While the trail is well marked, the brooks still need to be forded. When I drove to the gravestone cleaning workshop on Saturday, I noticed someone had already taken advantage of what looks to be a very nice parking lot.
When you hike in the Krusch Preserve, consider sending photos of interesting findings, from flowers and fungi to animal life of all sorts to kruschpreserve@gmail.com. The best submissions from each season will be added to the Krusch Preserve website. They may also be included on an interpreted sign, in both cases with the photographer’s permission.
Work on trail building continues this weekend, Aug. 14-15. The project will be a loop trail to the Cambridge Pines State Forest, which will satisfy the requirements of one of the grants the project has received. Meet at the bottom of Forge Drive at 9 a.m., and after a short orientation you’ll walk to the project start. While a supply of tools is available, if you have hard rakes, grass rakes or brush-clearing tools, feel free to bring them.
Do bring water, bug deterrent, snacks and the like, as well as small first-aid items. For more information or to let organizer Liam Kearney know you’ll attend, email commercial@thekearneys.org.
•••
There were only two of us at the gravestone cleaning demo, but it was all very useful information. Thanks to Jen Bartlau for setting it up. I attended because my family’s many generations of stones in the Peacham cemetery are long overdue for some care.
This coming Friday, Aug. 13, getting a COVID-19 vaccination comes as easy as a trip to the Cambridge Rescue Squad station in Jeffersonville. No appointments are needed for your visit to 18 Williamson Court. The site opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., with both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. This event is free and open to the public.
It’s almost mid-August, so this is a good time to remind you that if you are new in town and plan for your children to attend Cambridge Elementary School starting Monday, Aug. 30, you should register your children beforehand. You can do that by contacting Pam Cushman, guidance, at 802-521-5600 x 5624 or emailing pcushman@cesvt.net.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
