The reports on the blueberry picking at the various patches around the area are that this is a good season. One neighbor reported she had already frozen something on the order of 17 pounds.
I can attest to the bountiful harvest, but mine is limited to my side yard, which makes for very convenient picking. This year, with the bounty of chipmunks, I’m also having to share mine. I stepped out this past Wednesday to pick and one of the rascals was sitting on my front steps, trying to eat a particularly large berry as fast as he could.
• Pattern cutters and sewers of cloth face masks, here’s an invitation to once more pull out the shears or rotary cutters and the machines. Cambridge Cares is seeking cloth face masks for the students at Cambridge Elementary School. If you are interested in helping out, call Don Lange at 730-2588. Your efforts will be most welcome.
• As reported last week, the town has joined the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Unified District. This week, the Lamoille County Planning Commission is conducting a survey to determine the feasibility of broadband deployment in underserved areas of the region, as the first step to developing a business plan to improve the broadband infrastructure. If you have neither cellphone service nor internet access, it is possible to respond to the brief survey by calling Lea Kilvadyova at the planning commission. Call 802-851-6348 and leave a number where you can be reached. To access the survey online, whether from home or another location, visit lamoille. tilsontech.com. It takes 5-10 minutes to fill out.
• The town would like your feedback on a recent ambulance service report compiled by consultant Don Manz. The comment period closes on Aug. 7. Comments may be submitted to Town Administrator Marguerite Ladd at townadmin@ cambirdgevt.org. The report is available at cambridge.vermont. gov, under “news and information” on the left sidebar. It can also be reached by visiting tinyurl.com/ y56gbbo7.
• Earlier this past week, Town Clerk Mark Schilling posted a lengthy memo detailing the many steps taken to maintain the security of the voting system when votes are cast by mail. There are two simple ways to check whether your early mail-in vote reached its destination. One is by calling the town clerk’s office during regular business hours for a status update. That phone number is 644-2251. You can also visit the My Voter Page at mvp.
vermont.gov, where you log in to check the status of your ballot. Town clerks are sworn to uphold the security of the election system, and all election staff abide by the same oath.
• Over at the Varnum Memorial Library, its capacity to accept book donations has been reached and then some. The library can no longer accept donations. In addition, low interest has led to the cancellation of its online book sale for the foreseeable future.
The library requests that all patrons with books to return drop them in the book drop. That way they can be quarantined before going out to other patrons. Library-card holders can continue to search the library at varnum.kohavt.org and request books by emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. You will be notified when the books are available for curbside pickup, which happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with the berry-stained fingers with her arms full of zucchini.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
