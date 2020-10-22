It’s good to be back in my own easy chair writing this column at the usual time. There was no column last week for unexpected family reasons, as the result of which my mother is staying with us for a while. Her adjustment was considerably eased from day one, when the neighbor’s cat appeared at our door, was let in, and made an instant friend.
He has considered our house his second home for years and now it’s more than ever.
Thanks to those who contacted me about the woodpecker at our basement window frame, I now know such behavior is not unusual. I’m also grateful that ours was knocking on wood, not a metal mailbox, as was one caller’s experience.
On seasonal notes, Peggy’s Orchard has now closed. All the apples have been picked. This past Saturday, we drove over to Peacham to pick up another load of Mom’s belongings, and as we were coming over Walden Heights, the ground was covered with white stuff. So winter is surely on its way.
•••
But first there’s Halloween. While this year’s season will be as different as everything since March has been, the Vermont Department of Health offers a few tips to make it both safe and fun. For the trick-or-treaters, keep a safe 6-feet between your pod and others. Wear masks, but don’t put a costume mask over a face mask, because that can be difficult to breathe through. For the distributors of treats, you could have bags ready to go on the front steps or make a candy slide from a wrapping paper tube or scrap PVC pipe. Or deliver bagged treats by fish line.
The Jeffersonville Village tradition of welcoming trick or treaters will continue this year. To support those residents who wish to participate in the distribution of treats, collection boxes for bagged candy are at the Union Bank and Hanley’s. There is also one at Cambridge Elementary School during the school day, under the covered eaves.
Donated candy will be distributed to anyone in the village who requests it. Reach out to Kevin White if you plan to have your porch lights on. He can be reached at kdwhite68@gmail.com or at 644-2502.
•••
Rail Trail Ramble organizer Sam Lotto reports that over 105 donors and many walkers raised $6,000 to support Cambridge Area Rotary’s various local and international endeavors. Participants ran, walked and biked. One family group completed an astounding 120 miles.
•••
If being in an actual library and being able to select your books from what looks good on the shelves is your thing, as it is mine, then it’s a day for rejoicing. The Varnum Memorial Library is now open for browsing and borrowing by appointment. The 30-minute appointment slots are every hour on the hour, and may be used to browse or use the computer.
The capacity is three patrons at a time, and each member of a family is considered one patron. Patrons must be masked at all times, will need to sign a logbook and fill out a COVID checklist.
Slots may be reserved by calling 644-2117 or emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. The library’s new hours are Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, 1:30-6:00 p.m.; Thursday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-3p.m.
•••
Town Clerk Mark Schilling recently announced that a wall-mounted drop slot has been created at the top of the stairs leading to the main town office entry. This means ballots may be dropped off whenever the Jeffersonville Post Office is open, including Saturdays.
Voters who cannot access the stairs may use the ADA-accessible front entrance and elevator during office hours, even though the office is still closed to the public. Call 644-2251 during business hours for assistance.
On Nov. 3, Election Day, there will be a dropbox in the lobby of the polling place where completed and signed early voting envelopes may be dropped off. However, the polling place will be open as usual from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Masks are required in the polling place; alternate voting arrangements will be made for those who do not comply. Any questions should be directed to Mark Schilling at clerk@cambridgevt.org or (802) 644-2251.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, probably driving on newly paved and marked Route 15.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233, kmquimby@sover.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.