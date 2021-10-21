We certainly made the transition from summer temperatures to fall ones over the weekend. That makes it a great time to thank all those involved in creating and maintaining the village beautification project this past summer and fall. They include Karen Obert, Jay Tisbert, Shari Gilbert Longe, Suzanne Masson, Kelly Humphrey, Karen Sweeney, Jochen Obert, Peter Ingvoldstad, Tom LaChance, Tom and Nancy Lepsic, Kaley White, Bernie Chabot and Justice and Michele Bradley. Their time and care made both villages more vibrant.
Over at the Varnum Memorial Library on Saturday, many hands came together in a similar manner to take care of the various fall maintenance and clean-up tasks in record time. All of which leads me, once again, to the conclusion that it may take a village to raise a child, but it takes volunteers to make a village — and a town — work. Cambridge is fortunate to have many devoted volunteers who serve in multiple capacities.
Cambridge Area Rotary is an organization of volunteers devoted to service. One of their main focuses is funding the winter wellness days for students in the upper grades at Cambridge Elementary. Their next two fundraisers will be devoted to that cause. The Barn Bash, produced by Height of Land Publications, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6. The Ski and Ride Swap is set for Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20. Now would be a good time to assess your gear for resale or to see what you need for the coming season.
•••
With Halloween drawing closer, the details for the festivities in Jeffersonville have become clear as a seer’s crystal ball. They start on Friday, Oct. 29, with the 2nd Haunted House in the Cambridge cafeteria from 5:30-8 p.m. This event, sponsored by the Cambridge Afterschool Program, is recommended for children in grades 2 and up. They promise a scary and ghoulish production, so be prepared to be frightened. Admission is $5 per person, and refreshments will also be sold.
On Halloween proper, Oct. 31, the Cambridge Afterschool Program will have a canopy set up outside the school and will hand out treats to all trick-or-treaters. Also on Oct. 31, the Cambridge Arts Council will have a photo booth at Visions of Vermont Galleries on Main Street in Jeffersonville. Weather and COVID numbers will determine whether they set up in the Sugar House gallery or outdoors, but either way, stop in to have your costumes commemorated.
The Varnum Memorial Library has several things going on. It will host the Cambridge Recreation Board’s Pumpkin Glow, which happens from 1-4 p.m. and includes carving. Haunting Tales and Scary Songs with Lesley Nase and Rockin’ Ron Carter follow, with shows at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
Donations of candy are still being accepted for distribution to residents of Jeffersonville, to help offset the cost of supplying several hundred trick-or-treaters with goodies. Candy may be left in the boxes at Cambridge Elementary, the Union Bank and Hanley’s.
Residents of Jeffersonville who would like to request candy to hand out on Halloween should contact Kevin White at kdwhite68@gmail.com. If you aren’t online, contact a neighbor who is and ask them to get in touch with Kevin on your behalf.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.