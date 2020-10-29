There’s good news, anecdotally, from Cambridge Elementary School that students seem to be adjusting well overall. After listening to the reception my husband’s Thursday morning virtual reading to a second-grade class receives, I’d say some of them were doing absolutely fine.
My husband also commented that the students see more of the illustrations in the books he reads, because they are shown on the big screen in the classroom. I will say, even though my plate is a bit full at the moment, I continue to miss helping out in the school library. I will welcome the day I can return to that.
•••
Cambridge Rescue has come up with a new way to celebrate Halloween: a Halloween Pumpkin Party. On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., you are invited to bring your costumed trick-or-treater and a carved pumpkin with a candle in it to the silo field in Jeffersonville. The trick-or-treater will be able to show off their costume and receive a treat.
The carved pumpkin will be added to the display in the field, with the goal of lighting it up with as many carved pumpkins as possible. Those who don’t have trick-or-treaters or pumpkins are invited to drive by and enjoy the view. I certainly hope to. Cambridge Rescue reminds everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
•••
Varnum Memorial Library next door has taken the first step to reopening its doors. It is now possible to reserve a slot to browse the shelves or use the public computers for the first 30 minutes of an hour. (The second thirty minutes are used by library staff to deep clean.) The hours available for reservation are Mondays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays 1:30-6 p.m., Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. To make your reservation, call 644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com. Patrons are not permitted in the library without a mask and must complete a COVID health checklist and sign the log. Call 644-2117 with any questions.
•••
Two organizations in town are seeking members. Scout Troop 39 welcomes new members. In the last three weeks, this group has hiked Mount Mansfield, camped overnight at the Brewster River Campground, and prepared its own outdoor meals, earning badges along the way. If you know a child who would be interested in joining or if you simply want more information, contact Gregory Love, gregorylove5@aol.com.
The Cambridge Recreation Board is looking for two new members willing to meet monthly to organize, fund, facilitate and evaluate recreational programs, facilities and events for Cambridge residents of all ages and abilities. They would love to add to program offerings and welcome new ideas and enthusiastic participation. Anyone interested should contact Nanci Lepsic at 802-343-2372.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Look for the woman in the Hitchhiker’s Guide “Don’t Panic” mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
