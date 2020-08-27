The rains this past week certainly helped the gardens grow. While we welcome the cucumbers and green beans, along with the ripening tomatoes, the fresh crop of mosquitoes is less welcome. I seem to collect a new bite every time I step outside the door, even well oiled with repellent.
Another critter with an increased activity level seems to be bears. This past week someone on Pumpkin Harbor Road reported one of their beehives tipped over, opened and enjoyed. This makes bear-proof composters all the more important as the bears start eating to build enough fat to get through the winter.
On a minor note, we’ve also had a gray squirrel trying to get into our hummingbird feeder. He (or she) has had a certain amount of success, judging by the rate at which the nectar level drops. But the hummingbirds don’t seem to be deterred much.
While we’re on the subject of stocking up for winter: This would be a good time to make a donation to the Cambridge Area Foodshelf. You may drop off your donation of non-perishable food supplies at the door on the Maple Street side of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville during their operating hours, which are Mondays from 6 – 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1- 4 p.m. You may also leave donations in the dedicated box in the lobby of the Union Bank in Jeffersonville. If you have questions, you can call the foodl shelf at 644-8911. If you would prefer to support the food shelf financially, donations may be sent to The Cambridge Food Shelf at P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville.
•••
Lamoille County Meals on Wheels is looking for board members to help the nonprofit meet its mission to provide health and enhance the quality of life for community elders by providing nutritious meals and social interactions. Meeting are usually bimonthly on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Marketing experience is desired but not required, as the organization’s focus will be enhancing its program in its new space on Munson Avenue in Morrisville. If you are interested, email Nicole Fournier Grisgraber, executive director, at nicole_fournier@msn.com.
•••
This was a slow local news week, probably because so many of us are busy figuring out school schedules. For those who don’t have children in the local school system: Lamoille North is planning a schedule where students will have two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning, with Wednesdays being distance for everyone. Half the students will be in school buildings Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half Thursdays and Fridays. That’s a lot for every adult to coordinate, whether they are parents or teachers.
•••
As for me, this is the first year in a baker’s dozen that I have not had to spend August rethinking classes, loading work into a learning management system and photocopying. I’ll miss the students and my colleagues, but since I would be teaching remotely if I were teaching at all, I’d be missing them anyway. As everyone who has experienced it can tell you, on-line instruction is not the same as the classroom, no matter what age the students are, even if it is the healthier alternative right now.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with her arms still full of cucumbers, looking for that unlocked car …
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.