It does seem like we get more than our fair share of big March snowstorms. Last week’s may have cancelled school and various meetings, but it should help both the ski and sugaring seasons. All the same, it does feel like time to take your best guess on when the Notch will open and help Cambridge Area Rotary raise funds to support its many community programs. Full information to enter the contest is available at bit.ly/3yP8Uaz, which is also accessible through the Rotary’s Facebook page.
I suspect the Notch will still be closed when Bunco evening returns on April 15, at the Cambridge Community Center. A social hour runs from 6-7 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. In addition to game play, there will be a silent auction, prizes, a raffle and a cash bar. The $15 tickets are available at Jack F. Corse, Cambridge Village Market, the Varnum Memorial Library, the Union Bank’s Jeffersonville branch or by calling Anita Lotto at 802-793-0856.
One program these fundraisers support is a full scholarship to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, scheduled for June 23-25. Current high school sophomores are eligible for this event, attended by their peers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec, held at the NVU-Lyndon campus. To be considered, complete the application available at bit.ly/3Z2dHjm. That link also has full details, but if you have further questions, contact rachaelvw@gmail.com.
At its reorganization meeting on March 8, the Cambridge Selectboard shifted the start time of their twice monthly meetings to 7 p.m. Meetings continue to be held on Tuesdays.
At that same meeting, board liaisons to the various town committees were set. Courtney Leitz will serve as liaison to the conservation commission, library and rec board. Jeff Coslett will work with finance committee, development review board, flood plain board and Krusch Preserve. Charlie Guyette will coordinate with the cemetery commission, planning commission and American Rescue Plan Act committee. Peter Ingvoldstad will liaison with the trails committee, broadband committee and fire department. Cody Marsh will serve as liaison to the highway department and Cambridge Rescue.
April 1 is a not merely April Fool’s Day, it’s a date that Vermont’s town clerks know well, one my mother used to refer to as “going to the dogs.” That’s when dog licenses are due. Of course, my mother was clerk in Peacham back when everything was on paper.
These days, you can find all the information and forms at the dog control section of the Cambridge town website. Forms are also available at the town office. Regardless of if your dog ever leaves your property, if it is more than six months old, it must be licensed and have a current rabies certificate.
And on that ruff note, I’ll sign off. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
