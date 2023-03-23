It does seem like we get more than our fair share of big March snowstorms. Last week’s may have cancelled school and various meetings, but it should help both the ski and sugaring seasons. All the same, it does feel like time to take your best guess on when the Notch will open and help Cambridge Area Rotary raise funds to support its many community programs. Full information to enter the contest is available at bit.ly/3yP8Uaz, which is also accessible through the Rotary’s Facebook page.

I suspect the Notch will still be closed when Bunco evening returns on April 15, at the Cambridge Community Center. A social hour runs from 6-7 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. In addition to game play, there will be a silent auction, prizes, a raffle and a cash bar. The $15 tickets are available at Jack F. Corse, Cambridge Village Market, the Varnum Memorial Library, the Union Bank’s Jeffersonville branch or by calling Anita Lotto at 802-793-0856.

