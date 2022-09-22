What a change in the weather a week can bring. Nonetheless, Sunday, my husband and I got out on the rail trail and greenway for a walk. We walked to Route 109, where we had a good view of the work happening on the other side of the road. The reminder from the young cyclist not to go on those parts of the trail where work is taking place was unnecessary, but it was also good to see how far that news had spread. In addition, the greenway is closed between the Route 108 bridge and Aubuchon Hardware while flood mitigation takes place.
The one less than stellar note on our walk was the dog doo in the middle of the greenway. Please clean up after your pets! That will be especially important on Saturday, Oct. 8, when Cambridge Area Rotary hosts its annual Rail Trail Ramble for walkers, runners and cyclists. The start, finish and post-event activities happen at the Cambridge Community Center. To sign up and fundraise, or to donate, visit givebutter.com/railtrailramble2022. Check-in for the ramble begins at 8:30 a.m. on race day.
After the ramble, head over to the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville where its annual fall craft and vendor show will be full of new vendors. Offerings will include homemade soup and sandwiches for lunch, and a raffle will also be available. For more information, contact Sue Perry at 802-644-2721.
•••
Congratulations to Alexander Paquette, who recently made Eagle Scout, and to Kathleen Lewis, who achieved the first-ever Summit Award for Troop and Crew 39. The troop and crew join the Oct. 8 activities with its annual apple and cider sale. That sale continues Oct. 9.
New Scouts are always welcome. If you know a young person between the ages of 11-18 for Troop and 13-20 for Crew, contact Roger Allen at rallen@thexyz.net.
If you know younger boys and girls in kindergarten to grade five, Pack 839 Cub Scouts is for them. Pack 839 holds an ice cream social Monday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m., at the Cambridge Community Center. You can also join the first den meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. For more information, contact Chris Lenox at clenox@gmail.com.
•••
Residents of Cambridge Village should be aware that the consultants hired to conduct a survey of village buildings began their work on Sept. 20. They will be walking the village and taking photographs of exteriors to complete an inventory of the buildings for the village’s application for historic district status. The end date is Oct. 1, but that could be extended until Oct. 2. If you have questions or would like more information, contact Geanna Little at rgtle@stoweaccess.com.
Throughout town, the listers have started making their annual rounds, inspecting the exteriors of homes and outbuildings. Cora Conly, Dale Copping and Suzanne Girouard will contact you if they need additional information. If you have questions or concerns, call 802-644-2200 on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or email listers@cambridgevt.org.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library holds an open house and membership drive on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6:30-8 p.m. Food, games, a raffle and sign-ups for a wide range of volunteer opportunities will be offered. New residents to town will receive an additional bonus, a free copy of a town history.
I’ll close this week with congratulations to the artists whose work was recognized at the Thursday reception for the Bryan Gallery’s 15th “Land and Light and Water and Air” exhibit. Susan Bull Riley won the Alden Bryan Medal for Best in Show for “Ephemeral Splendor.” The Charles Movalli Medal for Excellence in Painting went to John Caggiano for “River View.” Several other artists were recognized as runners up for both awards.
Two new awards were made: Golden for Best Work by a Young Artist to Nathaniel Williams for “Mobil,” and Golden for Best Work by an Artist New to the Gallery to Bradley Hendershot for “Junior’s Place.” You can see those works and more at the gallery daily through Oct. 10.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
