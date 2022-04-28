Signs of spring this week came in golden yellow coltsfoot and daffodils and the sightings in various parts of town of fisher and bears. It was also dry enough that I’m at last thinking of putting my peas in. A writer’s workshop and a most satisfying visit to the Champlain Valley Quilters Guild exhibit in Essex Junction, plus the installation of a new oil tank ate most of my time, but it was all good.
The fine weather certainly helped the Krusch Preserve trail builders with their work. Now it’s time for the rest of us to do our part by attending the Sunday, May 1, public meeting for input on the long-term management plan for the preserve. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School.
The session opens with six displays staffed by Cambridge Conservation Commission and Krusch Preserve Steering Committee members. Topics range from forests, wildlife at the preserve and educational programs to Vermont Land Trust easements, inventories and trail maps.
An open forum discussion follows, and feedback is welcome both in discussion and in writing. Jonathan “Woody” Wood facilitates. The information will be compiled into a recommended plan, which will be presented to the selectboard, which has the final decision-making authority. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may still provide feedback through an online survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/67LHRL8. The property’s vision statement for a management plan and the interim management plan, as well as much more documentation, is available on the town’s website, at cambridge.vermont.gov.
If you’ve been doing spring cleaning, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville is actively seeking donations for its upcoming tag sale. Contact Becky at 802-644-8892 or Melody at 802-644-2409 to coordinate drop-off. The Second Congregational Church is an active part of the community, housing the food shelf and clothing bank and providing space for Cub Scouts, AA and many more groups to meet.
With the kids on vacation this past week, it was a quiet week around town, that is, if you don’t count the birds before dawn and the peepers after dusk, all welcome sounds in my book.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
