My parents would have been married 67 years on Halloween 2020, which made it all the more special to be able to get my mother into the car at about 8 p.m. that night and drive her past Cambridge Rescue’s jack-o’-lantern display in Jeffersonville’s Silo park. I hope this is the start of a new tradition for the town, one all ages can participate in.
I personally pledge that if Cambridge Rescue has a jack-o’-lantern display for Halloween 2021, I will donate two carved pumpkins with candles. It’s been years since we had any trick or treaters in our part of Cambridge Village, and I always rather enjoyed the process of creating spooky or goofy faces.
Before we move on to the next holiday, Mark Schilling reported that as of Friday, Oct. 30, 1,508 voters had cast their ballots. When the total town population is 3,600-plus, that’s a significant percentage of voters. Thanks, as always, to all the poll workers, including Bonnie Hitchcock, whose last name I got wrong after the primary.
The Cambridge Community Food Shelf will once again be putting together Thanksgiving food baskets for local families in need. Baskets will include a frozen turkey and all the fixings. Distribution will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-4 p.m. in the meeting room at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.
To request a Thanksgiving basket, call 644-8911 by Nov. 19 and leave your name and phone number so that your request can be confirmed, as well as the number of people expected for dinner.
If you would like to support the Thanksgiving Food Baskets, send a check to the Cambridge Community Food Shelf at P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. If you want to donate non-perishable food items, including the traditional fixings, they may be left at the food shelf during its operating hours, Monday 6-7 p.m. and Tuesday 1-4 p.m. or in the box in the lobby of the Union Bank whenever the bank is open.
The Cambridge Small Business Saturday Festival website launches on Nov. 28 and runs through Jan. 1 so that customers will be able to shop local online as well as in person. Retail shops, artists and artisans, and those who serve businesses are invited to sign-up for the website. The easiest way to get a link is to email Francesca D’Elia at fdelia1348@gmail.com and request the appropriate link.
News just came in that Pastor Devon has moved and the parsonage of the Second Congregational Church is now up for sale.
With the fourth tractor-trailer in as many weeks getting stuck in the Notch, the possibility of it closing due to snow seems almost desirable. It does seem noteworthy that we went for months and months after the first one was stuck back in the early spring only to have a veritable rash of them. It really makes me shake my head. As so much of 2020 has.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Look for the tall woman in the Hitchhiker’s Guide “Don’t Panic” mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
