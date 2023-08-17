Good news came through this past week: the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is open from Cambridge Junction to Swanton. The section between Walden and St. Johnsbury is also open. As we drove Route 15 from Cambridge to Peacham to visit an aunt and check on some family property, I could see why it will take longer to re-open the stretch between Walden and Wolcott.
One new bridge east of Hardwick clearly lost a pier, or at least part of a pier, as the span is twisted and dangling above the river. That was the worst break we saw, but it wasn’t the only one. And, quite honestly, given the height the water reached that far upstream from us, we’re lucky the damage wasn’t worse, and I’m talking in general, as well as about the rail trail.
Thanks to dedicated volunteers, the Cambridge Junction trailhead playground is ready and waiting to entertain the youngsters.
Cambridge Area Rotary’s flood recovery fund has netted over $19,000, from on-line donations, the proceeds of the block party organized by Visions of Vermont and a donation by Rotary. Funds have been distributed to essential services, including Family Practice Associates, the Cambridge Health Center, Cambridge Village Market, Cambridge Disaster Relief Center and Cambridge Elementary School. Additional funds have been and are being distributed to resident homeowners, tenants and families, followed by essential services, businesses and recreational facilities.
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville continues to accept donations for its annual two-day Labor Day sale. I dropped some items off last week, and the volunteers who organize the sale very much appreciate both donations and donations being made well ahead of the sale, because the volunteers sort and organize them. To arrange a time to drop off your gently used household goods, clothing in good repair, and almost everything except children’s car seats, bicycle helmets, computers, printers and large furniture, call Becky at 802-644-8827 or Melody at 802-644-2409. I’ll have details on the sale hours next week.
The announcement that fall soccer registration for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 6 is now open is one more sign of the approaching school year. Visit bit.ly/444N9AN to register your child or children. There is a registration fee, discounted for additional children in a household. Some scholarships are available. For more information on those, and on volunteering to coach (and receive free registration for your child), or with any questions, email cysregister@gmail.com.
Students new to Cambridge Elementary can be registered by calling Pam Cushman, school counselor, at 802-521-5624 or emailing pcushman@lnsd.org. Those who’ve lived in town a while will notice a change in email address for Cambridge Elementary staff and students. This was made so that all faculty and staff in Lamoille North would have consistent email addresses, which certainly will make it easier for parents when their children move from elementary to middle school.
Last, but far from least, the Bat Walk with Bill Giezentanner in the Krusch Preserve is August 19, not 29, as last week’s column stated. The time is still 7:30 p.m. Preregister by emailing events@kruschnaturepreserve.org. Bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, getting as many walks in as I can between showers.
