Good news came through this past week: the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is open from Cambridge Junction to Swanton. The section between Walden and St. Johnsbury is also open. As we drove Route 15 from Cambridge to Peacham to visit an aunt and check on some family property, I could see why it will take longer to re-open the stretch between Walden and Wolcott.

One new bridge east of Hardwick clearly lost a pier, or at least part of a pier, as the span is twisted and dangling above the river. That was the worst break we saw, but it wasn’t the only one. And, quite honestly, given the height the water reached that far upstream from us, we’re lucky the damage wasn’t worse, and I’m talking in general, as well as about the rail trail.

