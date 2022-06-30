Dr. David Solomon recently announced his retirement and the sale of his dental practice to Dr. Jevin Carruth, effective July 1. After that date, the practice will be known as Pleasant Valley Dental Care. One of the great pleasures of living in Cambridge Village for the past 33 years has been walking to the dentist for 30 of them.
Confession time: I didn’t used to like going to the dentist and waited until our daughter was old enough before I made appointments for both of us. I won’t say I like going to the dentist now, but I don’t dread it. Solomon and his staff have made it a much better experience than I ever dreamed possible, and I am forever grateful for that. So, thank you, Dr. Solomon, from all the Johnsons, and from a community that has been fortunate to have a local dentist.
I have also heard good things about Carruth, who comes to Cambridge from a group practice in Morristown (the one my mother sees), and who grew up in Underhill and graduated from Mt. Mansfield Union High School. I look forward to meeting him at my next cleaning.
•••
It’s time to register for the next event in the Cambridge rec board’s family bike rides, scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. The ride will be along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail from the Cambridge Junction trailhead. Meet at the playground with bikes, helmets and water. Register in advance at cambridge.vermont.gov by clicking on the family bike ride link.
The next event will be a hike of the Brewster River trails on Tuesday, July 19, also at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the Brewster River Park on Route 108 South. Come ready with proper footwear and water.
The Cambridge Trail Committee has been busy. Due to a transfer of ownership from Vermont Agency of Transportation to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, regulations around fishing access areas and increased run off, the picnic table and its shelter at the Dorothy Smith Access Area off Route 108 North have been removed. The shelter will be rebuilt at the smaller parking lot off West Farm Road that accesses the Pond Loop of the Vermont Land Trust’s Brewster River Uplands property, and the picnic table will be repainted and placed under it.
In addition, Peter Ingvoldstad and Laird MacDowell spread a new layer of heavier gravel on the Old Main Street paths on both sides of Route 15.
My husband and I walked that stretch a week ago and found it much easier going. That is but a small sampling of all the committee and its crew of volunteers have accomplished, but I need to leave space for the update on the Fourth of July activities.
•••
New activities are added at least every other day. Here’s what I knew of by Sunday evening:
The parade kicks off as usual at 10 a.m. The Main Street celebration follows at 11 a.m. and includes a silent auction by Cambridge Area Rotary that features a wide variety of items in all price ranges.
The Cambridge Community Center hosts an open house and will have games and bouncy houses for the kids. In addition, all memberships purchased at the event receive 25 percent off. Heading up Main Street, you’ll find a book sale at the Varnum Memorial Library and art at the Bryan Memorial Gallery and Visions of Vermont. The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie will provide live music, with Annie Rheaume singing the national anthem.
Of course, there will be food: burgers, hot dogs and fries from Boy Scout Troop 39, Waffle Wagon, Mediterranean Mix, Kingdom Creamery ice cream, Green Mountain Kettle Corn and Annie’s Treats, and for adults, Red Leaf Gluten Free Beer.
Parking will be available at the silo field and at Cambridge Elementary. Parking in those locations makes the parade viewable to the most people.
That’s all for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
