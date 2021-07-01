With the first blast of real summer heat and humidity, here’s an update on the July 4 activities. First, one major correction that came in too late for last week’s column: There will be no fireman’s barbecue this year.
Participants in the parade should plan to assemble at G.W. Tatro’s no later than 9:30 a.m., with parade kick-off set for 10 a.m. This year’s theme is super heroes, with representatives of local education, health care and other frontline workers serving as grand marshals. The music will be provided by The Lovesick Trio of Carrie Cook, Mark Legrand and Tim Pittman.
While there will be no town fair this year, the Varnum Memorial Library holds its annual book sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition, the Jeffersonville Arts Jam runs on both July 3 and July 4, offering a chance to see the June juried show at Visions of Vermont, along with works by Eric Tobin and others. The Bryan Memorial Gallery recently hung two new shows: “Made in Vermont” and “Iconic Vermont” join “Legacy 2021.”
In addition to the gallery shows, the two-day Arts Jam has the following guest artists outdoors, under canopies: Cathryn Gaylord, Toby Fulwiler, Karen Winslow, Kylie Dally, Howard Reilly, Holly Spier, Pievy Polyte, Heather Bushey, Sean Crossett, Zoe Rae, Felix Eberhard, John Shaw, Susie Caron and Leslie Martin.
Food will also be available both days.
On July 4, up at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Goodtime Charlie hosts music for all ages on the Village Green from 6-8 p.m., followed by the Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band playing a mix of classic favorites and patriotic tunes at 8 p.m. Fireworks top the day off at dusk.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library recently bid a farewell to library clerk Patty Genadio and longtime volunteer Pat DeLang. These two stalwarts deserve a round of thanks for their years of dedicated service through multiple librarians. Val Kimball is currently staffing the front desk and the Crescendo Club Library Association and trustees have put out a call for a library professional to provide oversight of the library’s daily operations and promote its use throughout the town, a 25-hour a week position.
They are also looking for a library clerk to work 10 hours a week and also promote the library. For more information about the position, email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com. That’s also the address to send a cover letter and resume if you are interested in the position.
•••
The Cambridge Area Food Shelf is looking for volunteers for Monday evenings, from 5:45-7 p.m. You don’t need to be available every week. If you can work once a month, twice a month, or three weeks a month, your help would be welcome. Email Jan Schilling at janschill@earthlink.net if you are interested.
A new session of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” begins July 16, with a registration deadline of July 8. This class is for anyone who has found themselves in a caregiving position, whether it’s an aging parent, a spouse or raising grandchildren. This class will be offered via Zoom on six consecutive Fridays, from 2-3:30 p.m.
The evidence-based class offers action-planning and emphasizes self-care. Recipients will receive a copy of “The Caregiver Handbook,” developed for the class. While the class is free, donations to Central Vermont Council on Aging and Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging are welcome and appreciated. To register, contact Barb Asen, family caregiver support director at basen@cvcoa.org or 802-476-2681.
Have an enjoyable and safe fourth! I will definitely see you around town, either at the parade or the book sale.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.