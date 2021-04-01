The timeline is tight for the special town meeting to elect the fifth selectboard member. Anyone interested in running has until April 5 to submit a consent form to the town clerk. As of Sunday, March 28, only one name is listed on the town website, although two people are known to be running.
Ballots will be available for distribution on April 7. If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must request it from the Town Clerk’s Office by calling 644-2251, emailing clerk@cambridgevt.org or visiting your “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov.
Filling the vacancy is not the only thing going on in town government. The joint transportation committee for Underhill, Jericho and Cambridge is starting a comprehensive study of transit options for the three communities that will look at a wide range of services, from car and van pooling and ride-sharing to elderly and assisted service, community groups and local door-to-door shuttles, as well as conventional bus service and coordination between all services.
A brief survey will be available soon. The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible in order to help them understand what, if any, services would be most useful to residents.
The Cambridge Planning Commission hosts Efficiency Vermont at its April 19 Zoom meeting. The event starts at 7 p.m. The best way to get the link, meeting ID and passcode is to visit the town website and look at the agenda for the meeting. If you want to call in, the number is 646-558-8656. Efficiency Vermont will talk about things that we can all do to make our homes more energy efficient and will share information about currently available programs.
•••
With the deadline for filing taxes extended until May 17, there’s also good news for those who have relied on volunteer preparers in the past. The elderly and those with income of $57,000 or less qualify for Capstone’s free tax preparation program. To make an appointment, call 802-477-5148 and leave your name and address.
The paperwork to make an appointment will be mailed. Then, take your paperwork to your first appointment to leave it with the preparer. Your taxes will be prepared remotely, and then you will be called to schedule a time to return for signing.
•••
Are you interested in western-style riding? If so, Muffy Howard wants to hear from you. She’s trying to gauge the interest in a Western Pony Club in the Cambridge area. The club would be through the United States Pony Club and would be the first such club in Vermont. The club would meet regularly in the summer for riding and horsemanship lessons. Horses are not provided by the club, but sharing is an option for those who don’t own their own. For more information or to share your interest, email Howard at muffyhoward@gmail.com.
•••
Nothing says spring like muddy roads, and we sure have those in abundance right now. So much so, in fact, that Selectboard Chair Courtney Leitz has sent out a request to all drivers to avoid travel on gravel roads to the extent possible, so that residents on those roads can have access. The road crew can’t make any repairs until the roads firm up a bit. Cambridge Rescue and the Cambridge Fire Department are kept up to date on conditions and problem areas by Emergency Management Director Dan St. Cyr.
•••
The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District’s tree and plant sale is another lovely sign of spring. A variety of trees, bushes, shrubs and flowers are available for order. Pick-up is set for April 30-May 2, so place your order soon by visiting franklincountynrcd.org/tree-sale. Me, I’m thinking about where I could plant some elderberries. Thanks to April Edwards for the notice.
That will do it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’m trying to make a daily circuit of the village these days.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
