Congratulations to all those chosen by their fellow citizens for public service. Carole Plante and April Tuck, both elected to serve further terms on the Varnum Memorial Library board of trustees, have each pledged to represent the community.
To reach Plante, elected for a five-year term after having served one term, email cplante802@gmail.com. To reach Tuck, chosen to serve a two-year term after stepping away from the library for a few years, email aprilron@myfairpoint.net.
In 2020, Courtney Leitz became the first woman on record elected to the selectboard. When the board met on Wednesday, March 3, to reorganize, she achieved another first when she was elected board chair.
However, that was not the only noteworthy event of that evening. Longtime selectboard member Dana Sweet tendered his resignation at noon on March 3. Coming as it did immediately after the day dedicated to doing the town business, the resignation prompted much discussion.
In an email to this reporter, Leitz described Sweet’s resignation as “the first we had heard of it.” Sweet cited the changing dynamics of the town and the rise of social media as signs that it was time for “new thinkers to participate in how the town is managed.”
The board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m., by Zoom, too late for this reporter’s deadline. At that meeting the board will discuss whether to appoint a someone to fill the term until next town meeting, whether to hold a special town meeting, and whether to appoint someone to fill the term until the special town meeting.
Teelah Hall, who ran against Larry Wyckoff for a two-year position on the board, announced that she is willing to serve, but “only if appointed by constituents in a true Vermont democracy form.” Stay tuned.
It would not do to leave this topic without a word of appreciation for Dana Sweet’s long years of service to the town. Sweet was elected in 1989 and has served 11 three-year terms. During his tenure, the town has seen many changes, including the construction of a town garage and a fire station, the renovation and expansion of the rescue squad building on Williams Court and the relocation of the town offices to the current location in the old town hall.
Additionally, during the time I covered selectboard meetings, I learned that there is no one more familiar with the 63 miles of roads in Cambridge than Sweet, who made a point of driving them all regularly.
In 2018, he received the Jim Marvin Award from the Lamoille County Planning Commission in recognition of excellence in community service. We all owe him deep gratitude for his 33 years of service and lifetime of dedication to the town.
•••
On a different note, if you saw some military vehicles in town on March 9, it was a National Guard company doing vehicle land navigation training. Approximately 10 vehicles were out on that day, although not all arrived at the same time.
•••
On a lighter note still, Spanish conversation has returned to the Varnum Memorial Library. The program, funded by the Copley Fund, is intended for intermediate learners. Held Fridays from 6-7 p.m., it is led by native Spanish speaker Milagro, who guides the group, helps with pronunciation and offers a few vocabulary-building games. For information, call the library at 644-2117.
One more sign of spring has arrived: Cambridge Area Rotary’s annual Notch Reopening Raffle is … open. To guess the date and time when the Notch Road will reopen, visit openthenotch.com.
This COVID-safe fundraiser supports Cambridge Area Rotary’s many community activities. Prizes will be awarded based on the closest guesses. You may also make a donation to support the Cambridge Area Rotary without a guess.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one double-masking, because I find it more comfortable overall.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
