Approximately 50 people attended the Meet the Candidates online forum Thursday, moderated by Jerry Cole and facilitated by interim town administrator Francesca D’Elia. In their brief introductions the candidates shared not only their background but also areas they would like to focus on if elected.
Jeff Coslett, a Cambridge resident since 2003 and father of two young adults, has served on a number of town boards, including the school board, and currently is a member of the development review board and the town administrator search committee. With a skill set in administration, governance and finance, his areas of interest are broadband, the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which he sees as a big draw for local businesses, and hazard mitigation.
Teelah Hall, a 6-year resident of Cambridge and the mother of “two under two,” brings a background in graphic design and business administration and is adept with data and process improvements. New to the ins and outs of town governance, Hall represents Cambridge on the Lamoille Fibernet board. She said, “I’m doing my homework on the local and state level,” homework that has meant sitting in on an average of one meeting a day. Hall’s top issues are broadband, enhancing communications and encouraging volunteers.
The candidates answered a wide variety of questions. Where did they stand on Cambridge’s vote not to join the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District? What was the town’s role in Black Lives Matter? Should Working Dog Septic receive a permit to spread human septage on a field surrounded on three sides by the Lamoille River? How should the Fourth of July be handled this year? Should ATVs be allowed on town highways? What actions would they take to support the Varnum Memorial Library? With the current increase in migration to Vermont, how should the town prepare for immanent growth?
The candidates were in accordance on many issues, from the Black Lives Matter not being a town-level issue to opposition to the spreading of septage near the river, to the need for caution around Fourth of July.
However, they differed on several issues, principally library support. Coslett said that the town budget has to be considered as a whole, and also that library governance will have to be decided by the library trustees before any consideration of the town fully funding the library. Hall said that she would support all those who work at and with the library in their presentations to the town.
When it came to preparation for growth, Hall favored getting the younger generation involved and making sure broadband access was achieved. Coslett said that he thought the town plan was well written to protect the natural resources while facilitating growth. The full forum is available on YouTube, through a link at cambridge.vermont.gov, on the special town meeting page.
The Crescendo Club Library Association is seeking community volunteers to read a children’s story and share a talent, hobby or lesson on the library’s YouTube channel. If you would like to volunteer or to nominate someone else, email the board of directors at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
I’ll close this week with a bit of nature news. In East Peacham this past weekend, I noticed turtles sunning on a rock at the edge of the small pond. Despite the snow, they are apparently up and active. That means it’s time to be on the lookout for turtles crossing roads in search of nesting sites. Pumpkin Harbor Road and Pleasant Valley Road are both prime territory. It’s also time to get those bird feeders cleaned up and inside, as bears have been sighted in parts of town.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’m still trying to make a daily circuit of the village. Unless it snows.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
