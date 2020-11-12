As someone said, “This last week seemed a month long.” For those of us in Lamoille County, that had as much to do with the weather as it did with the national political situation. After clearing four inches of snow off my car and from our home parking area Tuesday morning so I could get my mother to her stylist, it seemed unreal to be walking around in shirtsleeves two days later.
That’s not to say everyone at my house didn’t welcome the warmth: we all used the opportunity to get outside. I cleaned up the vegetable garden. (Tip: chard leaves that grow in cold weather are much milder in flavor than those that grow in hot.) My mother walked on our deck every warm day.
Sunday my husband and I went for a very relaxing 3-mile walk on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT), east from Willow Crossing. Even though I didn’t get on my bike once this year, I was very pleased to read in the minutes of the latest Cambridge Trails Committee meeting, held Oct. 26, that request for bids on the 18-mile segment of the trail between Sheldon and Cambridge is anticipated soon.
On one of my many drives east on Route 15 this fall, I observed work being done to a bridge approach in Wolcott. All of these are signs that it won’t be too many years before it is possible to bike from Swanton to St. Johnsbury where trains once rolled.
One of the things I most enjoy about the Rail Trail are the visible traces of history. There’s the marker west of Willow Crossing and the state garage, of course. There are also subtler signs, like two parallel bore-holes in a ledge not too far west of Johnson Farm & Garden that suggest how much rock had to be blasted before they could lay railroad track. They made me think of knowledge and skills that are most likely obsolete.
If you’d like to keep your skills up to date — your technology skills, that is — you’ll be pleased to know that Teens Teaching Technology is returning, now via Zoom. Their first session of the school year will be Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1:30-3 p.m. If you have a problem, they can help, and they also offer lessons in many useful areas. For details of how to access the meetings, contact Annie Rheaume at 802-309-8158.
If you already hold current certification in pediatric and adult first aid, CPR and AED, but need to review or extend your certification, Smugglers’ Notch Resort is holding a review class on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1-3:30 p.m. The $75 fee is discounted by 50 percent for Smugglers’ Notch Resort employees. For more information or to register, contact Emily Boek, aquatic manager, at 644-1062 or eboek@smuggs.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Look for the tall woman in the Hitchhiker’s Guide “Don’t Panic” mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
