Oh, what a difference a week can make, especially in March. A week ago, it was looking more and more like spring. It even felt like it Friday as my husband and I loaded the U-Haul. But a look at the forecast told us that we should make the drive and unload on Friday before the storm hit. We got it done, folks, although the last three or four trips between truck and apartment were in sprinkles that turned to rain before we finished. When we woke up Saturday, boy we were glad we hadn’t put it off. The snow wasn’t as bad as predicted, any more than it was here, but the winds were fierce.
There are worse things in the world than bad weather. Needing to flee your home in the face of war, for example. Several local organizations have initiatives to support Ukraine refugees. The Jeffersonville Church is collecting funds that will be dispersed through the International Rescue Fund. They have made one donation and will make another on March 18. If you would like to add to this cause, send a check made out to the church to P.O. Box 40, Jeffersonville, VT 05464, with refugee donation in the memo line.
Also consider Cambridge Area Rotary’s effort to purchase multiple emergency shelters and toolkits through ShelterBox to send to Ukraine refugees in and around Ukraine. Rotary has committed to match purchasing up to two additional emergency shelters and toolkits on top of what the community donates. Donations may be made at rotarycambridge.org/ukraine. Because it is a nonprofit, you will receive a letter acknowledging your tax-deductible contribution.
Shelterbox contents vary, depending on the nature and location of the disaster, but most include family-size tents, solar lights, water storage and purification equipment, thermal blankets, cooking utensils, tools and other essential supplies.
If you are concerned about homelessness and housing insecurity closer to home, consider the Easter interfaith teach-in offered by the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe with participation from the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. This hybrid live and on-line event happens Wednesday, March 30, 6:30-8 p.m. To register and for all details, visit bit.ly/3KMfCSH. The program includes the stories of those directly impacted as well as experts on housing and homelessness, clergy of many faiths and community members who share a vision of basic needs and dignity for all.
If your child turns three or four by Sept. 1, they are eligible for enrollment in Cambridge Elementary’s early childhood program 5 Stars for the 2022-2023 school year. Three-year-olds meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the 4-year olds meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday, same time. To preregister, visit lnsd.org. If you have questions or would like more information, call 802-521-5613.
Finally, Barb Juell, a long-time resident of Cambridge who now resides in Michigan, is turning 90 years young. Friends would like to shower her with cards. They may be sent to Barbara Juell c/o Maple Ridge Manor, 12020 Foreman St., Lowell MI 49331. One of my enduring memories of Barb was at one of the Cambridge History Days, when she promenaded Cambridge village in a lovely 19th-century costume of hoopskirt and jacket over a white shirtwaist, looking very much of the era.
On that nostalgic note, I’ll sign off. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
