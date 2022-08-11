Hazy, hot and humid must mean August has arrived. My husband and I spent the weekend doing outdoor things. On Saturday, we managed to catch the final Vermont Lake Monsters game of the season, which the “monstahs” won in the ninth. It was a great evening for a ball game, with the passing thunderstorm hitting the stadium well before game time.
On Sunday, we drove over to Peacham to check out the game camera we placed on some family property, and to take in the exhibit of Richard Brown’s photographs at the Peacham Historical Association. If you subscribed to Vermont Life in the 1970s and 1980s, you’ll remember Brown’s photographs of the last horse-worked hill farms. If you’re interested, the show runs through Labor Day, from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays only.
•••
Cambridge village is in the process of applying for historic district status on the National Registry of Historic Places. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Cambridge Village Historic Preservation Committee holds a potluck supper and meeting to kick off the process.
The event will be at St. Mary’s Church, 310 North Main St. Everyone is welcome. Bring your favorite summer dish to share. The informational portion of the meeting begins at 7 p.m. If you have questions, contact Georgeana Little at rgtle@stoweaccess.com or call 802-734-7947.
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville continues to collect for its tag sale. There was plenty of space for your donations when I dropped mine off last Tuesday. To arrange a drop off or pick-up time, call Becky Ainsworth at 802-644-8827. The organizers ask that you do not simply leave your donations outside the church.
•••
When the word went out this past week that Lamoille Health and Hospice has scheduled this year’s volunteer training, I was struck by momentary nostalgia. When I first started writing this column, Charlene Camire would call and leave a message on my dedicated office line. Then I would receive an email. Now the notice comes via social media. One thing hasn’t changed: the value of this no-cost volunteer training.
If you are interested in becoming a hospice volunteer providing much-needed comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to their families and caregivers, sign up now. Space is limited. Training starts Sept. 6 and continues each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 27, at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue in Morrisville. For more information or to sign up, contact Charlene at 802-888-5641 or ccamire@lhha.org.
•••
I was thrilled to see notice of a tai chi class at the Cambridge Community Center last week. I’ve been looking for something local and gentle to replace the yoga class I took for about 20 years at the Vermont Studio Center. I had a taste of tai chi a few years ago when Betsy Harper and Jeanne Hutchins offered a bone-builders version. This class is offered by Wade Prescott several days in the first part of the week. Visit bit.ly/3A11out for all the details.
That does it for now. Until next week. I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
