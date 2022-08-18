It took some doing, but I finally made it to the Cambridge Community Center for a tai chi class. It won’t be my last. The current schedule is Monday and Wednesday from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m.- noon. A Wednesday evening class will join the schedule in September. The best way to stay current with the schedule is to email the instructor, Wade Prescott, at inst.wade@gmail.com. There is a $10 fee for each class.
Last week I mentioned Lamoille Home Health and Hospice’s upcoming training. What I didn’t remember until Charlene Camire reminded me is that this is the return of the training after a two-year hiatus. One more needed community service affected by COVID-19. You can sign up now for the training, which starts Sept. 6 and continues Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 27. Sessions are held at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice in Morrisville. For more information or to sign up, contact Camire at 802-888-5641 or ccamire@lhha.org.
•••
More details are now available for the potluck and informational meeting organized by the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee. The event will be in the basement of St. Mary’s Church, 310 North Main St., in Cambridge Village, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event is open to Cambridge Village residents and the public in general. Bring your favorite summer dish to share. Cutlery and paperware will be provided. We will be joined by Jennifer Fulton of Preservation Consulting, which was recently awarded the contract to prepare the village’s application for historic district status on the National Registry of Historic Places. For more information, contact Georgeana Little at rgtle@stoweaccess.com or call 802-734-7947. (Editor’s note: Quimby Johnson serves on the committee.)
•••
Many of us have been looking to understand the natural world around us. Two upcoming events offer opportunities to do just that. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Bryan Memorial Gallery opens its doors for the 7 p.m. free screening of “No Other Lake.” The adventure, conservation documentary shares Jordan Rowell’s remarkable two-week kayaking trip the length of Lake Champlain. Along the way, Rowell stopped to talk to a wide range of people about the future of the basin. No registration is required for this free event.
The other event that will help grow our understanding of the natural world is a walk to identify mushrooms and fungi in the Krusch Nature Preserve. Led by Jeffersonville’s own Silvio Mazzarese, the walk will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 9-10:30 a.m. The Krusch Preserve has a non-foraging policy, so this walk is for identification only. If it rains, the event will move to Sunday, Aug. 28. To register, email events@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
Participants should plan to meet the group at the parking lot on 316 North Cambridge Road at 9 a.m.
Not too many weeks ago, I mentioned the Jeff to Cambridge Fun Run held for many years on Labor Day. After a long run (pun very much intended), that race ceased. Now another event has potential to take its place. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the inaugural Dream Big 10K and 3K trail run will happen on the Brewster River Mountain Bike trails in Jeffersonville.
Organized by Abby Schaible, this race is a fundraiser for Girls on the Run Vermont. Younger runners are encouraged to sign up for the 3K. The event is capped at 75 participants. If you aren’t a runner but would like to help, Schaible is looking for volunteers. Participant registration and volunteer sign-up, along with more information, is available on the event’s website, dreambigrace.weebly.com.
That does it for now. Until next week. I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
