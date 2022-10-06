Before I dive into news, I want to pause and acknowledge two losses to this community that occurred in September. On Sept. 17, Barb Guyette died. For years, Guyette drove bus for Cambridge Elementary School. In the 1990s, she was the kindergarten bus driver, welcoming every child with a smile and a friendly greeting, and encouraging the shy or hesitant. Those bus steps are intimidating when you’re under 4-feet tall. Years later, she still remembered their names. I last saw her about a year ago, and we had a good, long catch-up talk outside the Village Market, and I am so glad we did.
The second loss is the shuttering of Madonna Auto Repair. Ray Saloomey closed his business on Sept. 30, ending decades that included significant service to the town, which is not where he lives. For years, he led the Smuggler’s Notch Area Chamber of Commerce. The primitive biathlon that was held for 20-plus years was his brainchild, and he was instrumental in creating Winterfest, of which the biathlon was once part. We wish him all the best in his retirement.
•••
Jeffersonville was plagued with break-ins this past week, beginning with the Laundry Lounge and moving to the Jeff Church where the food shelf and clothing bank are housed. For years, the Jeff Church has been known as “the little church with the big heart.” In addition to the food shelf, it hosts AA meetings, bone-builder sessions and any number of community organizations. In announcing the damages, Melody Tobin mentioned the church’s $1,000 insurance deductible. If you would like to help the church offset that cost, you may mail your donation to The Second Congregational Church, P.O. Box 40, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
•••
Let’s also turn out big time for the church’s annual Fall Craft and Vendor Sale, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Soup and sandwiches will be for sale at lunchtime. If you have questions or need more information, call Sue Perry at 802-644-2721.
Donations for the Cambridge Area Food Shelf may be sent to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
The Cambridge Clothing Bank is once again accepting clothing donations. Items must be freshly washed or cleaned, and no shoes or boots can be accepted. Winter items are especially welcome. You may drop your jackets, sweaters, hats, mittens, etc. at the clothing bank on Tuesdays between 1-7 p.m.
•••
Ballots for the election arrived in the mail last week. If you did not receive one, you can check to make sure you are registered to vote in the town of Cambridge, which includes Jeffersonville, by visiting olvr.vermont.gov, which is also the site to visit to register to vote for the first time.
Once you have registered, contact the Cambridge Town Office at 802-644-2251 or emailing clerk@cambridgevt.org to request an absentee ballot.
Ballots should be mailed by Tuesday, Nov. 1, to make sure they reach the town office ahead of Nov. 8, Election Day.
•••
This past week the Village of Jeffersonville had a water leak that required a boil order until samples came back clean, which only took a day. The fastest way to be informed about these leaks is to sign up for alerts at vem.vermont.gov/vtalert. This system is also used by the village of Cambridge for any water system issues.
•••
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Rail Trail Ramble kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration. The start and finish are at the Cambridge Community Center. Prizes will be awarded. This is a fundraiser for Cambridge Area Rotary. All details are available at givebutter.com/railtrailramble2022, which is also the place to donate.
The schedule for Tai Chi Chung classes at the Cambridge Community Center has been simplified. Classes are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon, and Tuesday and Friday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee will present at the Cambridge Historical Society’s monthly program. The presentation will describe the work that is happening to apply to the National Register of Historic Places. If you have any historic photographs of the village or its structures you could share, but won’t be able to attend the meeting, you can contact Geanna Little at rgtle@stoweaccess.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
