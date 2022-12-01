To give you all a sense of how much snow fell in parts of New York several weeks ago: even though temps were above freezing all the long during Thanksgiving weekend, and Saturday was sunny, the ground was still covered with snow from about 20 miles south of Watertown until not far from Fort Drum on Sunday. Driving through, we spotted about a dozen deer between Watertown and Potsdam or Malone. Of course, once it was dark, there were plenty of lights and decorations to admire.
The holiday season kicks off with next weekend’s Christmas coffee house. Neighbors have been rehearsing all types of holiday music.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-6 p.m., they’ll perform at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. This event is coordinated by Annie Rheaume, who will also lead traditional singalongs. Seasonal goodies and hot drinks will be served. The event is free, but donations will be gladly accepted for the church’s spontaneous needs fund, which provides aid for unexpected events or disasters. Contact Annie at anniesingerdj@yahoo.com if you have any questions.
The festivities build from there. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville holds its annual Christmas cookie and craft sale.
Plenty of crafters will be on hand and a soup-and-sandwich lunch is available. Contact Sue Perry at 802-644-2721 or sueperry@myfairpoint.net to register a table.
Stick around after the craft fair for the third annual holiday parade, which culminates with an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Cambridge Community Center. The date is Saturday, Dec. 10.
The parade starts at 4 p.m. and runs for about an hour, so plan on 5 p.m. for the Claus’s arrival. The organizers hope to have cookies and hot chocolate for the kids. Anyone who can help with the cookies is invited to call Rod Kelley at 802-760-8426 or Tammie Kelley at 802-760-9403.
The parade’s route covers the town, from the Cambridge Health Center before winding around town and ending at the Cambridge Community Center. The whole thing is organized by the Kelleys. This parade began during the first dark winter of the pandemic to provide a moment of brightness and community amid the isolation.
It is wonderful to see it continue, and we owe the Kelleys our gratitude for that. If you have any questions, call them at 802-760-8426 or 802-760-9403.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Warner Lodge on School Street, the Cambridge Historical Society celebrates the holidays with its annual party, include the late and much missed Roberta Marsh’s holiday quiz. Bring a gift valued at not more than $15 for the Yankee swap and your favorite holiday snack to share. Beverages provided.
For more information, contact rgtle@stoweaccess.com.
The Cambridge Historical Society takes a break from meetings until March, but past programs are available on its YouTube channel.
Four programs are currently available, with the most recent Bonnie Hitchcock on the history of Cambridge post offices. More are on the way.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
