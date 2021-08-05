Last week I talked about the food hub we have going on. Turns out, humans aren’t the only ones looking for good food these days. Friday afternoon a neighbor reported a bear on a mission who crossed his yard and headed my way. The bear vanished somewhere between our two houses, though. Who knows, maybe it spotted the field corn across Route 15.
There’s plenty going on in town. We’ll start with the recent notice by Jen Bartlau, chair of the cemetery commission, that 12 veterans of the American Revolution who settled Cambridge have been identified in local cemeteries. Descendants of these early settlers are invited to join descendants of the Green Mountain Boys — dgmb.org has information.
The identified settlers are Elisha Hawley, Robert Cochran, George Majors, Truman Powell, Walter Cady, Elisha Church, John Fassett Jr., Daniel Kinsley, Samuel Montague Sr., David Safford, John Wood and Samuel Holmes. These veterans traveled north from Bennington to this area much as veterans of the Civil War traveled west to farm — land grants were a benefit for service.
Mount Mansfield Villages is sponsoring a shredding event for members, volunteers, sponsors and the local community on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 9 a.m.-noon at the silos on Route 15 in Jeffersonville. On-site parking is available. Bring a bag or box of papers. A SecureShred employee will put your papers in the secure truck to be shredded. You may also watch them being shredded.
Apparently, word has gotten around about a proposed RV Park on Route 108 South, which is subject to the Act 250 permitting process. Selectboard member Cody Marsh asks the public to refrain from calling the town office, the town administrative officer or the administrative officer for the Cambridge Development Review Board. Anyone interested in becoming an interested party on any Act 250 permit application in this region can contact the District 5 office at 802-478-0185 for more information.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission is the town’s regional planning board, responsible for reviewing all Act 250 permitted projects for conformity with the regional plan, one of the many criteria that must be met for Act 250 approval. The deadline for comments on the project was July 27, 2021.
According to Marsh, conformity is only one of the criteria that must be met.
Marsh also said that the applicant has been put on the Aug. 17 selectboard agenda, and members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, which will be both in-person and through Zoom, as is currently the case for all meetings of town boards, commissions and committees. The link for Zoom will be posted on the meeting agenda, available through document center on the town’s website, cambridge.vermont.gov.
If you are interested in keeping up with what’s going on at the Varnum, the Crescendo Club Library Association has posted meeting minutes under Crescendo Club minutes on its website, varnumlibrary.org. As of Sunday evening, the most recent minutes were of the June 22, 2021, meeting. That’s where I learned that the building’s roof will be replaced on Aug. 13.
Several weeks ago, this column included news that Cambridge Rescue Squad now offers a subscription service. The minutes of the July 20 town select board meeting contain one qualifier to the coverage offered: if another agency provides service through mutual aid, that service is not covered by the subscription.
