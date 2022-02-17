I had the pleasure last week of stopping by the Varnum Memorial Library, and the new floors make the space look warm and refreshed. The electric or gas fire in the fireplace makes that a lovely spot to linger for a while.
During my time there, several people called to make appointments for AARP tax aid, so those slots are quickly filling. That said, there are still some openings for the free tax preparation for low- and moderate-income people, especially those 50 and older. The AARP volunteers will be at the Varnum Memorial Library from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday mornings except for during school break, Feb. 28 and March 7. Appointments must be made in advance and may be made by calling the library at 802-644-2117 or emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. Be prepared to wear a mask to your appointment. This service is a joint effort of the Varnum Memorial Library and the AARP Foundation.
•••
As you know, there are two candidates for the position of selectboard member for two years: Charles Guyette and Cody Marsh. A candidates’ forum is scheduled for Wednesday, after press time but before publication time of this paper. However, if you missed it, it will be posted to the town’s YouTube channel, Town of Cambridge Vermont, and covered by the News & Citizen.
A public information meeting ahead of the Australian vote for town meeting will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. The link with all connecting information is on the town’s website, cambridge.vermont.gov.
While voting by mail is encouraged, this year you must request a ballot. Early voting ballots may be requested by contacting the town clerk’s office at 802-644-2251 or clerk@cambridgevt.org or by visiting the mvp.vermont.gov. The polls, located at the Cambridge Elementary gymnasium, are open Tuesday, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
•••
The library’s two-week read-a-thon fundraiser begins Saturday, Feb. 19. They ask that participants complete 10 reading sessions of 30 minutes over those two weeks. Supporters of the readers — friends and family anywhere in the world — show their support by donating $10 or more. Sign up at read-a-thon.com/readers and enter 268458. Select Varnum reader as the teacher. Handouts with more information are available at the library.
•••
If, like me, you are starting to think about next summer’s garden, you have an opportunity to support the student activity fund at Cambridge Elementary by ordering seeds through the school’s program with High Mowing Seeds. The order form is available for download on the school’s website. Checks should be made out to CES, and returned with the order form to the school no later than March 4. The school’s mailing address is P.O. Box 160, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
If you’d like to get outdoors before it’s time to garden (or sugar), consider the winter nature walk at the Krusch Nature Preserve on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. To make a reservation, email kruschpreserve@gmail.com.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
