This past Tuesday afternoon, I went for a stroll on the Cambridge Greenway. What water there was in the Lamoille was as still as glass. One kayaker floated along. We swapped comments on the conditions. “Lovely day to be in the water.” “Beautiful.” And then I went to Aubuchon’s for bulbs to plant in the gardens I cleaned up Labor Day weekend.
The last hazardous waste collection day of 2020 is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 19, at G.W. Tatro. Bring aerosols, automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline or kerosene, household cleaners, up to 10 gallons of paint, paint thinners, pool chemicals, thermostats and thermometers. This year all items must be in car trunks, in containers that will not be returned, and all attendees must be masked. Note that other types of hazardous waste are accepted at Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District locations year-round. This collection is for very specific types of products. For the full list, visit lrswmd.org. If you have questions, email info@lrswmd.org or call 888-7317.
Last week I shared the Cambridge Area Rotary’s Rail Trail Ramble’s prizes for the top three individual fundraisers. Now it’s the family category’s turn: First prize is a fabulous family fun basket of games, DVDs, candy starters, and Rockin’ Ron’s CD and book. Second prize is 15 pounds of Boyden Beef, and third prize is one Smuggs Full Season Pass and a $35 gift certificate from Essence Salon. For all the details on the Rail Trail Ramble, or to register or donate, visit givebutter.com/RailTrailRamble2020.
The Momac Cancer Paddle-a-thon has been cancelled for this year. Here’s hoping it can return next year.
The Lamoille Union Lady Lancers soccer team is holding a bottle drive this coming Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To keep everyone safe and healthy, they will meet donors in Cambridge or Jeffersonville to collect the bottles, and will also pick them up at the end of driveways if they are notified. They will also pick up before the 19th. To make arrangements, email swells066@gmail.com.
The Varnum Memorial Library has joined forces with the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville to cosponsor a book discussion on this year’s Vermont Reads selection: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. The discussion will be held online via Zoom on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. This is an excellent, beautifully written, timely young adult novel I had the pleasure of reading several years ago. The library has a limited supply of books and asks that readers share one copy per household and consider sharing with friends and neighbors. To reserve a copy of the book, email varnumrequests@gmail.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.