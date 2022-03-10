With temperatures rising and the snow melting, it’s time to start looking for signs of spring. In recent years, one of those is the Smugglers’ Notch Road reopening celebration raffle, sponsored by Cambridge Area Rotary. Participate by visiting openthenotch.com and guessing the date and time the Notch Road, aka Route 108, will officially reopen. Prizes are awarded based on the guesses closest to the official Vermont Agency of Transportation announcement. The first prize winner receives 50 percent of the amount raised (to a $500 maximum). The first two runners-up receive 5 percent of the amount (to a $50 maximum). Proceeds support the nonprofit Cambridge Area Rotary.
If you’d like a more hands-on experience of the signs of spring, consider signing up for the March Nature Walk at the Krusch Preserve. The walk will be held Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m. Email kruschpreserve@gmail.com if you are interested in walking with the group. That’s also the email to use if you have any questions.
•••
With the warm temperatures we had over the weekend, the sap must surely have run. I’ll be looking for those telltale towers of steam rising from the woods on my trips to visit my mother in Morrisville. Here’s hoping this is a good season. Maple open house weekends are not far away: March 19 and 20 and March 26 and 27.
If you’d like to look ahead even further, April 23 is Celebrate Trails Day, sponsored by the National Rails to Trails Conservancy. If weather permits, this would be a grand day to get out on our own Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
It certainly was pleasant this past weekend. I took a walk Saturday and spent my outdoor time Sunday pruning the crabapple tree I never got to last year, what with one thing and another.
•••
Recent minutes of the Cambridge Trails Committee announced John Dunn’s resignation. Someone is interested in replacing him in this appointed position, but I’ll wait until after the selectboard has made the formal appointment to announce it.
This year Cambridge Area Rotary will sponsor two high school sophomores to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, held this year at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26. During that time, young people from Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec come together to learn by experience and actions, learn about personality traits and how to bring out everyone’s talents, including their own, all while having fun and doing a service project.
The application is available on the Cambridge Area Rotary Facebook page or a link can be requested by emailing rachaelvw@gmail.com. That’s the email to use if you have any questions.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, building up my stamina with more walks, as my husband and I prepare to move some furniture to our daughter’s new digs in Syracuse.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
