My husband and I had seen the notices for Taste of Texas BBQ and Saturday was such a nice day we decided to walk to the end of Old Main Street, near the intersection of 15 and 104. We both had the brisket and thoroughly enjoyed every bite, along with some excellent coleslaw and baked beans. It’s a real pleasure to have restaurant choice in this village. We’ll go back to check out the pulled pork and the chicken.
There are several items of government business to report this week. The first is that Town Clerk Mark Schilling recently announced that ballots have been mailed to all registered voters. If you do not receive your ballot by Monday, Oct. 5, call the town office at 644-2251. “Ballots may be returned via U.S. mail with absolute confidence,” Schilling wrote in his announcement.
However, if you prefer, you may leave your ballot in the secure ballot box at the top of the stairs at the Town Office. The ballot box will only be there during regular business hours, which are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. If you choose to vote early, it’s important to follow all the instructions on the ballot, especially signing the certificate envelope. Also important: the ballot has two sides; the candidates for justice of the peace on the reverse.
The other item of government business is that the town listers will begin their annual inspection of home exteriors and outbuildings beginning Monday, Oct. 5. This year they will drive to each property, but will not leave their vehicle. If they need information about a property, they will contact the owner. If anyone has concerns about the listers being on their property without their consent, they should contact the listers at listers.cambridgevt@gmail.com or 644-2200. The listers’ office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Family Practice at Cambridge Health Center recently announced they have flu shots available to their patients. Their first clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m.-noon, with more dates to come. Call the office at 644-5114 to be added to the list. If weather permits, the clinic will be held outside, with patients receiving the shot while in their car.
Patients who are already scheduled to see a provider in the near future can get a flu shot at that visit, if they choose. The flu shots available include pediatric, high dose for those over 65, and high dose for those 50-64 who meet the criteria. This will be the first time in years I won’t be having a flu shot through Champlain College’s clinic, so who knows, you might see me some Saturday.
If I were an off-road cyclist, this next would be too good an opportunity to pass up. Bootlegger Bikes has scheduled a 50-mile adventure on Northern Vermont’s best gravel class IV roads, wood paths and the like for Sunday, Oct. 18. Bikes will depart from the shop on Main Street in Jeffersonville at 9 a.m. for the self-supported, socially distanced ride. Post-ride discussion will happen on the porch. The route will be published via RideWithGPS a week before the event. For more information or if you have questions: info@bootleggerbikes.com or call 644-8370.
The foliage will be well past peak come Oct. 18, because without a doubt peak happened around here this past weekend. In fact, on Friday when I drove to Peacham, it was one of the loveliest drives I have ever had. Every hillside was vibrant with shades of red, orange and yellow.
Sunday afternoon, my husband and I walked the Rail Trail west from Willow Crossing and enjoyed the colors along this section of the Lamoille Valley. I’m glad we had a chance to get out before the predicted and much needed rains hit this week and bring the leaves down.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233
