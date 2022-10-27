Saturday was so lovely and my husband and I took the time for a walk on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, from Hyde Park toward Johnson. The trail is in great shape. The sides were recently mowed by the mother-daughter team of Summit Contracting, which made for even better travel.
On Sunday, following the artists’ roundtable at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, I took the time to walk the greenway. Work has finished on the section that was so badly eroded by a series of floods. It is now lovely, thanks to a most-walkable surface of sure pack gravel. The recent high water did affect some of the mats, but the rip rap has clearly not budged.
On my way back through Jeffersonville, I had a chance to enjoy some of the scarecrows that are already up as part of the scarecrow contest. That contest is only one of the many features of Halloween in Jeffersonville. Scarecrow set up opened on Saturday. If you need a spot, one may still be open, as several Main Street businesses have offered space. For more information, email Jessica Jacobs at jessica.holcomb@gmail.com.
If you cannot make a scarecrow, you can still participate by voting for your favorite before Halloween. Voting will be online and went live after press deadline. It runs through Nov. 1, when the winners will be announced, so details will be in next week’s column.
•••
Cambridge after-school program is hosting a haunted house on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-7 p.m. After-school students have created the scary theatrical presentation. The $5 entry charge and the sale of tasty treats will benefit the program’s enrichment activities.
On Halloween, the Cambridge Arts Council and Visions of Vermont host the annual Halloween photobooth at the Visions of Vermont Sugarhouse on Main Street in Jeffersonville. From 5-8 p.m., Kim and Mike Chait of Love Wins Photography will tag-team with Emoji Nightmare to capture your Halloween spooktacularness.
It is not all Halloween, all the time around here. Oct. 29 is also Orange Up Day. Bags to clean up roadside trash are available at Hanley’s, the Farm Store and Cambridge Village Market. Filled bags may be placed in the Cambridge Highway Department dump truck at the town garage. Tires should be left by the side of the dump truck. Residents are asked not to place any furniture or appliances in the truck. If you have any questions, email Mary Fiedler of the Cambridge Conservation Commission at fiedbuc@gmail.com.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Cambridge Village Historic District Committee holds a walking tour of the village, focusing on the historic buildings at 2 p.m., starting at the GAR monument near the post office.
•••
This past weekend was a busy one for Cambridge Cares, as they dealt with firewood for families in need. On Saturday, under the direction of Charlie Guyette, Cambridge Cares collaborated with the Boy Scouts to throw and stack three cords of firewood for one family. On Sunday, firewood donated by Wood for Good was delivered to another family by Hugh Albright, who donated his time and truck to the project.
If you’d like to help Cambridge Cares, whether on a regular basis or whether you have a special skill they could use occasionally, contact Don Lange at (802) 730-2588 or Mark Nash at (802) 644-2927 for more information.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, (802) 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
