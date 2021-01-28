If this were any other year, this past weekend would have been Winterfest. The weather was certainly seasonal, but instead of the usual events that bring the community together, we are all hunkering down, trying to get through COVID times and stay healthy.
The good news at our house is that my husband, a nurse, has had his second vaccination, so he should be taken care of. The equally good news is that by the time you read this column I will have signed my 92-year-old mother up. More on how that goes next week. Then I’ll wait until it’s my turn, whenever that time comes.
COVID has the AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program working out plans for offering their services in a way that protects both clients and volunteers, but those plans are still a work in progress. According to Betsy Harper, a long-time tax aide volunteer, the volunteer training and certification is proceeding, in the hope that sites will be able to provide the service safely. When information becomes available, it will be made public.
•••
The Cambridge Selectboard has appointed Eric Boozan, currently the assistant highway manager, to serve as interim town administrator. Boozan can be reached at the town administrator’s office, 644-8290, and email, townadmin@cambridgevt.org. The general town office number is, of course always available for those needing assistance: 644-2251.
In announcing the appointment, board chair Larry Wyckoff said that Boozan would continue to fulfill his duties as assistant highway manager. On behalf of the board, Wyckoff thanked Boozan, highway manager Bill Morey and the road crew for their support during the transition.
•••
One of out-going town administrator Marguerite Ladd’s final acts was a reminder that visitors to the Krusch Nature Preserve should respect the property of the preserve’s neighbors. Parking is not allowed on private property nor on town roads. The construction of a parking lot is currently in the engineering stage. Its completion is a high priority for the Krusch Nature Preserve Steering Committee, which is working together with the town to make parking a reality as soon as possible. We’ll all need to be patient a while longer.
•••
The Cambridge Food Shelf has put out a request to the community. This time they aren’t asking for support for the food shelf, but for each other. If you know a neighbor, friend or family member who would benefit from some food support, let them know they are welcome to stop by the Cambridge Community Food Shelf. It’s open Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Depending on the day, you may recognize me by a slight limp. I somehow reinjured my IT band and am getting some wonderful PT from the folks at Sunrise. Otherwise, you’ll know me by my mask. Look for a Tardis or Wonder Woman.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233, kmquimby@sover.net
