Sunday, when my husband and I reached Underhill Flats on our drive back from a family visit to Connecticut, steam was rising from a western hillside, a sign that somewhere the sap had run and syrup was being made. In the past, it’s been a signal to place my seed order, but this year, I did that in February and all my seeds are now in hand.
I’m not the only one thinking about my garden. The Varnum Memorial Library’s seed library opens on Saturday, March 11. If you would like to donate seeds, they are gladly accepted, but there is no need to bring seeds to take seeds.
Saturday, March 11, from noon-4 p.m., the Bryan Memorial Gallery celebrates the opening of the first shows of the season. This year, for the first time, the gallery welcomes the student-artists from Lamoille Union High School, whose original works of art will be on display in the Middle Room gallery through March 26.
The other two exhibits will be on display through early May. In the main gallery, the Legacy Collection features works by 17 artists familiar to gallery patrons, from Tom Adkins through Nathaniel Williams, as well as works by Mary and Alden Bryan.
The “Small Members’ Group Show” that features artworks by 16 gallery member artists, curated by the artists themselves. Those artists are Jim Aiken, Jennifer Ashline, Jean Cannon, Gary Eckhart, Fiona Cooper Fenwick, Rebecca Fullerton, Susan Grimaldi, William Hoyt, Jean Kelly, Lisa Kent, Mary Ellen Mueller Legault, Elizabeth Nelson, Deborah Peate, Catherine LaPointe Vollmer, Karen Winslow and Arthur Zorn.
If you’d like to know how to help someone who needs CPR, look no further than the CPR class offered by the Cambridge Rescue Squad in their Jeffersonville headquarters at 18 Williamson Court on Wednesday, March 29, from 5-9 p.m. This course is intended for the layperson and will cover adult, child and infant CPR, choking, and how to use an automated external defibrillator. On completion, participants receive their American Heart Association CPR card. The class is $85 per person. To register, email cambridgerescue01@gmail.com.
You could also help your neighbors by donating to the Cambridge Food Shelf. Current needs include peanut butter, ketchup, mustard, mayo, salad dressings, hearty soups and other non-perishable foods. They could also use personal care items such as shampoo, feminine products, diapers of all sizes, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Items may be dropped off at the food shelf in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville during its operating hours, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. They may also be left in the drop box in the Union Bank lobby.
There is one more way you could help this community. Several committees currently have vacancies, including the planning commission, the recreation board, the finance committee, the conservation commission, and economic development. If you are interested in any of these, I’d suggest reading the committee’s report in the town report, attending a meeting or two, and then talking with the committee chair about how you could help out. The more hands, the lighter the load, and the more people who understand how the town works.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
