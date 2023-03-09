Sunday, when my husband and I reached Underhill Flats on our drive back from a family visit to Connecticut, steam was rising from a western hillside, a sign that somewhere the sap had run and syrup was being made. In the past, it’s been a signal to place my seed order, but this year, I did that in February and all my seeds are now in hand.

I’m not the only one thinking about my garden. The Varnum Memorial Library’s seed library opens on Saturday, March 11. If you would like to donate seeds, they are gladly accepted, but there is no need to bring seeds to take seeds.

