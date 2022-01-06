Welcome to 2022. Some years it takes me weeks to get used to the new date, but 2021 was such a marathon of a year that I don’t think it’s going to take any time to get used to typing 2022. Catching up with some former neighbors on Thursday, Dec. 30, was the height of what my family did to mark the end of the old year. Sending my daughter off on the train Sunday, before she moves to Syracuse, was the way we marked the new year. After an intense year, it was good to have quiet time to watch the birds, read and figure out how to relax.
We already took down the Christmas tree. The Cambridge Boy Scouts offers a place to drop trees in the trailer by the silo closest to the rotary in Jeffersonville. They will be burned in the winterfest bonfire.
There are other uses for old trees, many of which we have employed in past years. Shorn of their branches, they make good poles for cucumbers, or in clusters or pole beans. Right now, one is holding a long branch of briar rose away from our porch railing. The branches also help keep the leaves on top of my flower beds.
Winterfest is happening, although at this point the details, including the date, are unknown. There will be fewer events than in the past, as we all adapt to events during COVID-19.
The Cambridge Fire Department blood drive is Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. You should sign up fast because previous blood drives did not have any space for walk-ins. The event will be held at the Cambridge Fire Station, 153 Church Street, Jeffersonville. To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org and click on donate blood.
When you type in your zip code, the drive will appear. If you are able, consider donating, the supply is currently dangerously low, the worst it has been in a decade. This drive is right here in town, not at the Burlington facility, as my husband does every three weeks to donate platelets.
The start of the year is a great time to open a subscription to Cambridge Rescue Squad. A basic $50 subscription covers transport by Cambridge Rescue for every person in your household. Insurers will still be billed, but subscribers are not responsible for any deductibles. The subscription applies only to the primary service area covered by Cambridge Rescue and only if Cambridge Rescue does the transporting. To subscribe, visit cambridgerescue.com. If you have any questions, call Jeffery Spencer at 802-876-1072.
I am so grateful for their quick response to my call last February, when my mother was staying with us and had an episode of atrial fibrillation with a rapid rate. All I knew at the time was that she nearly passed out, and I had no idea why. The ambulance arrived within minutes, and I knew my mother was in good hands.
Cambridge Elementary School holds a preschool developmental screening for children turning three or four by Sept. 1, 2022, on Monday, Jan. 10. If you are interested, register your child no later than Jan. 7 by calling Liz at 802-521-5613.
The screenings last about an hour, with time slots available from 8-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. While the child is being screened, parents fill out a brief developmental questionnaire and have a chance to ask questions about their child’s development and about the preschool program.
Until this week, I’ll see you around town, probably while I’m trying to get more exercise.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
