I couldn’t attend the ringing of the town hall bell on Friday, but thanks to access provided by selectboard member George Putnam, I have seen videos and can report that the fourth-grade students who had the opportunity to ring the bell and mark the 104th anniversary of Armistice Day were thrilled. They were not, however, as thrilled or relieved as my grandfather. A member of Company A, Fourteenth Engineers, Light Railway, he worked the rail lines that ran closest to the trenches, in support of the British Expeditionary Force.
It’s time for my semi-annual reminder that Cambridge has a leash law. All dogs must be leashed when on public property. As Liam Kearney, Cambridge dog control officer, pointed out in a recent online post, the other end of the leash needs to be attached to a person. This is for the safety of dogs, dog owners and other people. Some dogs are extremely protective of their owners and some people are simply afraid of dogs.
Alas, the change in the weather means I haven’t been able to check out the new surface on the Cambridge Greenway. I’m aware that fine gravel has been laid over the rougher surface from the bridge over the Brewster River to the intersection with the rail trail. It’s all ready for the weekly run club, set to leave the Cambridge Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. Take a social 3-5 mile run on the Greenway to the rail trail. For more information, email Abby Shaible at abby.schaible@gmail.com.
It is unclear if greenway will be part of the route for the ninth annual Cambridge Elementary School Parent Teacher Association Turkey Trot, set for Saturday, Nov. 19. This year’s family-friendly 5K will raise funds and collect food for the Cambridge Community Food Shelf. There is no registration fee, but a donation of $5 or one non-perishable food item per person is suggested. Checks may be made payable to Cambridge Community Food Shelf. Registration is available at bit.ly/3Exgdr6, with same-day registration opening at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. This is a rain, snow and sun event, so dress accordingly. It will only be cancelled for extreme weather.
Cambridge Youth Basketball is looking for referees. Games are held Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Cambridge Elementary. The season runs from December to February. This is a paid position, with a fee of $20 per game. If you have a good fundamental understanding of the game and can travel up and down the court with play, contact Jon Pinault, Cambridge Youth Basketball Committee, at freshtrax@gmail.com.
•••
We’re going to glide right past Thanksgiving and into Small Business Saturday. On Saturday Nov. 26, the Varnum Memorial Library holds a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items will be on view until library doors close at 3 p.m., but the bidding won’t end until 4 p.m. During that final hour bids may be texted, messaged or emailed. Items may be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. or on Monday, Nov. 28.
The following weekend, the Cambridge Christmas Coffee House returns for its third annual event, on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hosted by the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, it is organized by Annie Rheaume and benefits the church. If you are interested in performing, contact Annie at 802-309-8158 or email anniesingerdj@yahoo.com.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
