A correction to the information on the village of Cambridge’s annual meeting. It will be held at 7 p.m., not 7:30 p.m. The location remains the Cambridge Health Center on Wednesday, May 25. If you are a resident of the village of Cambridge, you are welcome to attend. Anyone with questions about eligibility should contact village clerk Geana Little at georgeanamlittle@gmail.com.
This past week, Monica Hawkes put out a call for volunteers for the art jams happening in Jeffersonville. Help is sought with setting up, greeting, parking and assisting artists. The dates are June 5, June 25, and the weekend of July 4. If interested, email monicahawkes@hotmail.com or call Monica at 802-644-1418.
On June 5, as part of Art Jam, poet Rick Agran offers a workshop, “Painting with Words: Poetic Expression and Fine Art,” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Participants will experience writing creatively about art, describing pictures with words, as several well-known poets have done, from Keats’ “Ode to a Grecian Urn” to Anne Sexton’s “Starry Night.” I tried my hand at this poetic form during lockdown, and plan to be at this workshop. Hope to see you there.
Later in the month, artist Douglas David holds a two-day workshop on the basic principles of oil painting outdoors June 13 and 14. The particular focus will be on clouds and skies in this course that is suitable for beginning as well as experienced painters. There is a fee, discounted for gallery members. For more information or to register, visit bryangallery.org.
Good news came with the Jeffersonville Cemetery’s Green-Up Day report. The cemetery’s fountain will once again flow, at least on sunny days. One hundred years old, it is now solar powered. Add a flowing fountain to the replica gates that were Jacob Pecor’s Eagle Scout project several years ago, and the cemetery approaches its former splendor.
Congratulations to the winners of Cambridge Area Rotary’s Notch Reopening Raffle: Kären Sweeney took first place, guessing May 3 at 8:06 a.m., Keith Gross placed second, with the same date, but 8 a.m., and Shannon McCarthy came in third, with a guess of the same date at 1:23 p.m. The $800 raised supports the club and its wide variety of community service efforts.
Continuing with what has turned into an outdoor theme for the week, there is an opening for a master naturalist in Cambridge. Applications to join the Vermont Master Naturalist cohort for the September 2022-May 2023 program year are now open and available at forms.gle/337jLcNiHuyJvzYeA.
The program involves five field days studying the town’s natural history and applying naturalist knowledge toward service projects for the town.
Field days feature instruction from experts on different layers of the landscape, from geology to natural communities and reading the landscape through a historical lens. More information is available at vermontmasternaturalist.org or by contacting sophie.mazowita@gmail.com.
The postponed May Wildflower Walk at the Krusch Nature Preserve is now scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon. It will be led by Lara Weis and is limited to 20 people.
To sign up, email kruschpreserve@gmail.com or events@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
