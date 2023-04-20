With Cambridge Area Rotary’s Notch Opening Raffle now closed, we wait to learn the actual date and time VTrans declares it open. It will be interesting to see the effects of this past weekend’s summery temperatures. There was certainly plenty of snowmelt in the Lamoille this past week. On our drive to Syracuse, my husband and I noted that many streams were similarly full. By the time we returned on Sunday, water levels, while still high, were no longer at bank level or above.
The beautiful weather contributed to plenty of outdoor time, with lots of exercise and good food. Many people broke out tank tops and shorts, as I’m sure people did here. That makes the Cambridge Clothing Bank’s request for spring and summer clothes that are clean and in excellent condition timely. Donations of items sized for infants through adults may be dropped off only when the Clothing Bank and Food Shelf are open, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. However, they cannot accept donations of shoes. Clothing donations must be made at the Food Shelf and Clothing Bank’s location at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. If you have any questions, the number to call is 802-644-8911.
There’s rain and cooler temperatures in the week’s forecast, but let’s hope the rain, at least, moderates in time for the April 23 nature walk in the Krusch Nature Preserve. The walk, and search for signs of spring, begins at 10 a.m. Participants should be at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road by then. The walk is expected to end by noon. If you have any questions, contact Mary Fiedler at fiedbuc@gmail.com.
April 23 is also the date for a free, live, artist demo at the Bryan Memorial Gallery. Beginning at noon, artist Liane Whittum will show participants her techniques and answer questions. Whittum, who trained at New England College and is based in New Hampshire, works in traditional realism and focuses primarily on landscapes and stilllife. This event will be held in the East Gallery and is open to the public. No registration is required. For more information or if you have any questions, call the gallery at 802-644-5100.
With all the bulbs sprouting and blossoming, seemingly overnight, villages and byways are looking lovely. Soon it will be time for the planting to be placed for the summer’s Village Beautification Project, and coordinator Karen Obert could use your help. Training is provided, as are all supplies.
Two types of position are available, one paid, one volunteer. The paid positions involve watering 1-3 times a week in one or both villages and weeding the Jeffersonville roundabout once a month from June to September. The watering position requires a truck or trailer that can hold the water containers. These positions are flexible, and any help is appreciated.
The volunteer positions involve planting the pots once in May, transporting pots and baskets to and from the villages, deadheading and grooming the pots on a weekly or as-needed basis, and weed-whacking around the pots in Jeffersonville every two weeks. Bernie Chabon, who mows the green in Cambridge Village, takes care of those.
If you are interested in helping out with this work in any way, contact Karen Obert at 802-644-5918.
