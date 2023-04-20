With Cambridge Area Rotary’s Notch Opening Raffle now closed, we wait to learn the actual date and time VTrans declares it open. It will be interesting to see the effects of this past weekend’s summery temperatures. There was certainly plenty of snowmelt in the Lamoille this past week. On our drive to Syracuse, my husband and I noted that many streams were similarly full. By the time we returned on Sunday, water levels, while still high, were no longer at bank level or above.

The beautiful weather contributed to plenty of outdoor time, with lots of exercise and good food. Many people broke out tank tops and shorts, as I’m sure people did here. That makes the Cambridge Clothing Bank’s request for spring and summer clothes that are clean and in excellent condition timely. Donations of items sized for infants through adults may be dropped off only when the Clothing Bank and Food Shelf are open, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. However, they cannot accept donations of shoes. Clothing donations must be made at the Food Shelf and Clothing Bank’s location at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville. If you have any questions, the number to call is 802-644-8911.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.