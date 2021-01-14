Hail and farewell to Marguerite Ladd, Cambridge’s first town administrator. Marguerite leaves us for a position Essex after two and a half years of service. We were lucky to have had someone of her caliber, with her high degree of people skills.
Back in pre-COVID times, I had occasion to stop by the town offices on multiple occasions, wearing a variety of proverbial hats, to ask for assistance or information and Marguerite was without fail pleasant and helpful. On the rare occasions she didn’t know the answer to a question, she consistently found it later and got back to me. Essex is lucky, and we here in Cambridge should hope we find someone of the same caliber to fill the position.
Town administrator is not one of the elected positions that will be voted on Town Meeting Day, but many others will need to be placed on the Australian ballots, including moderator, a one-year position. Also on the list: selectboard officers for two and three years, auditors for one and three years, listers for two and three years; a first constable, a delinquent tax collector and a trustee for public money to serve one year terms; a cemetery commissioner for five years; and five library trustees to serve terms from one to five years. For a full list of the positions, visit cambridge.vermont.gov.
An informational meeting for prospective candidates to ask questions about position activities and responsibilities will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Candidates interested in town offices must return the consent of candidate form by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. No petitions are required this year.
The Varnum Memorial Library’s Lego Club has returned, this time through Google Meets, with participants using their own Legos. A limited number of Legos may be available for loan by contacting varnumyouth@gmail.com.
For details about this recurring event, visit the library’s Facebook page, which is also where you’ll find the link. If you have any questions, email youth librarian Cari Varner at varnumyouth@gmail.com.
A coalition of organizations is inviting Black, Indigenous and other people of color in Lamoille County to share their stories. Beginning in February, audio recordings will be done in a safe, socially distanced environment. To participate or to learn more, email kiara.t.cole@gmail.com. This project is part of a larger arts initiative by the Helen Day Art Center, River Arts, Northern Vermont University, the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, Morristown and the Stowe Arts and Culture Council.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
