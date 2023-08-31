As if the arrival of the new school year wasn’t enough, cooler temperatures (and more rain) made it feel like fall. Add a few hints of color here and there along road and riversides, and the end of high summer is confirmed.

I managed to get out for a long walk on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Routes 15 and 108 on Sunday and enjoyed the new surface near the intersection between the rail trail and the Cambridge Greenway. The finer gravel makes for easy walking.

