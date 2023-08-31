As if the arrival of the new school year wasn’t enough, cooler temperatures (and more rain) made it feel like fall. Add a few hints of color here and there along road and riversides, and the end of high summer is confirmed.
I managed to get out for a long walk on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Routes 15 and 108 on Sunday and enjoyed the new surface near the intersection between the rail trail and the Cambridge Greenway. The finer gravel makes for easy walking.
Alas, my sinuses did not enjoy the presence of ragweed on the unmown trail sides. But in a summer of much repair work, that’s a small quibble.
As it transpires, there will be no Let’s Do Lunch in September, due to space scheduling issues. The event will return in October.
For all those who have been waiting for the Cambridge Community Center fieldhouse to reopen, there’s an update. The floor is scheduled to be reinstalled on Sept. 28, but it may happen sooner.
American Legion Mount Mansfield Post 35 recently announced its Cambridge Flag Project, a way to show your appreciation for veterans and first responders. Sponsors will purchase a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag and 9-foot flagpole that will have cards showing, on one side, the name, rank, and branch of service of the veteran or first responder, and on the other side, the sponsor’s name.
The flags will be displayed three weeks a year — in honor of Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day — in the Silo Field in Jeffersonville. After display, the flags will be collected and stored safely in a clean, dry location for future use.
To sponsor a flag, send a check for $120 to American Legion Post 35, Attn. Cambridge Flag Project, PO Box 96, Jeffersonville, VT, 05464. On a separate sheet of paper, include the name or names of the sponsor(s), and the name, rank and branch of service of the veteran or first responder. If you have questions, contact Post 35 Commander Charles J. Guyette at guyette76@hotmail.com.
This year’s Lamoille Home Health and Hospice volunteer training begins Sept. 7. If you’d like a rewarding experience and the opportunity to serve the people of Lamoille County in hospice care with comfort and their caregivers with respite, consider this month-long training. After Sept. 7, it runs Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 28, at the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice office, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville.
Space is limited for the free training. Register by contacting Charlene Camire at 802-888-4651 or ccamire@lhha.org.
I’m on vacation next week, so there won’t be a column, and this is the final reminder that you can learn all about gravestone symbology at the Cambridge Historical Society’s Sept. 13 meeting.
Jen Bartlau presents “A Closer Peek at Puritan Gravestone Symbology” at the CHS building at 49 School St. in Jeffersonville. The free program begins at 7 p.m. and includes refreshments. If you have questions, email info@cambridgehistoricalsociety.org.
After accepting all our donations, the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville is ready to open the doors on its two-day Labor Day lawn sale. The doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and will close at 4 p.m. The hours are the same on Saturday.
That does it for this week. After Labor Day, I’ll see you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.