I can’t believe how the snow has gone down. I think this winter has been an easy one compared to other years. We did lose our lights twice in a week, but that was due to the wind. The roads have a lot of bumps, but the state has been out patching so they won’t be so hard on our cars.
Don’t forget that Easter is just a few days away, on April 4, and the Easter Bunny will be coming. This time of year is my wife’s special time. She went to Burlington last week for a doctor’s appointment. There were so many people out enjoying the nice weather.
It is nice to see that things are opening back up again. We’ll be open by July, or at least that’s what they say. Happy Easter everyone and be safe.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
