The Belvidere Community Club had its bluegrass festival last weekend and if you remember, the weather was crappy and only 265 people turned out.
The bands were great, and the club is thankful for everyone who came out in support. The food was also great.
Jeanette Ward won the 50/50 raffle, which she donated back to the club. That was so nice of her to do.
There were several bands that donated their pay back to the club as well, including Corner Junction, Willy Dallas, Neal Brown, Haze Smith and Low Down Pesky Buzzards. We can’t say thank you enough to everyone.
I have been on vacation for the last week. My wife and I went to Burlington for the day and had Chinese food for lunch and I got a new chair. I love it.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
