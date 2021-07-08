The Belvidere Community Club held its meeting last week, deciding to hold Old Home Day in August. There will be music and games for all throughout the day. The food booth will offer great snacks and a parade will take place as well.
If you would like to take part in the duck race, pick one up at the town clerk’s office. They are $1 each.
Congratulations to the two women for being the first-ever to hold the position as constable.
I saw a bear cub and a turkey and her eight babies on my way to work Tuesday. We had a pack of coyotes in the backyard. There were so loud they woke us up in the middle of the night.
The Eagles Club is starting up bingo on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Come down to the club and have some fun. The club will offer sandwiches and drinks and something sweet. Come and enjoy a cheap night out.
The Eagles do have a new machine and it has a board and camera on screen. The jackpot is $1,000 and it stays there and doesn’t go up.
The event allows the Eagles to help those in need. If you have any questions, call Josie at 644-5437, or the club at 644-5333.
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the Belvidere ballfields Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m.-noon, and one in Eden the same day from 1-4 p.m.
If you need a ride for the Belvidere clinic, call 644-5437.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
