The Belvidere Community Club will hold a meeting Monday, April 11, at the town clerk’s office at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The club could use some new people to come on board. Dues are just $1 per year.
The club will be talking about the bluegrass festival that is coming up in June.
The water sure has come up a lot. Some of the fields have been covered. The pond was close to the road the other day and the wildlife has started to come around.
I guess sap is running well due to the number of trucks coming up and down the road. A friend of ours told us that they have so much sap they are boiling day and night.
They cook with wood, so it takes a little while. The real way, not gas!
Don’t forget that the Eagles Club in Jeffersonville has bingo every Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive by 6 to play.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
