The Belvidere Community Club met two weeks ago. The end of October is when the club is going to close the field. If you want to rent the field next year, plan ahead and call Kathy at the town clerk’s office.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, my wife and I were heading to Jeffersonville down Lackey Hill, and we saw both a bull and female moose. What a sight to see. They were standing together. When people started to stop, they took off back into the woods, where there was a baby moose, perhaps? I haven’t seen both together in a long time.
On Monday, there were four deer on Marilyn and Dallas Bennett’s lawn eating while I was on my way to work at 5:30 a.m. with a fawn.
If you have any news, call me.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
